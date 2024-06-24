La Trobe receives $11 million in ARC funding

Two new Research Hubs led by La Trobe, spanning food innovation and biosensing technology will be established thanks to funding from the ARC as part of the Industrial Transformation Research Program 2024 (Research Hubs). A further two La Trobe research teams received funding from ARC Linkage Projects 2023 Round 2, with projects that will look at trauma-informed legal services and scalable manufacturing of diamond quantum microprocessors.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research and Industry Engagement) Professor Chris Pakes said the funding was a significant achievement and would lead to breakthrough research being undertaken in areas of national importance.

“This funding will support research and innovation addressing opportunities in sustainable food production, biosensing, the delivery of legal services and manufacturing of quantum technologies,” Professor Pakes said.

“I congratulate the research teams, and our industry partners, for their success and look forward to seeing the outcome of these exciting projects.”

ARC Industrial Transformation Research Program 2024 – La Trobe-led Research Hubs

The Hub aims to transform the production of high quality horticultural and medicinal crops into an integrated, national industry that spans primary producers and manufacturers. This will be achieved by establishing a multi-disciplinary Hub in collaboration with industry that addresses knowledge gaps in the protected cropping (PC) sector.

Funding amount: $5,000,000

The Hub’s primary goal is to accelerate the growth of Australia's emerging biosensing industry. It aims to bridge the gap between university research and industry, while also nurturing future leaders in the field. This initiative will significantly enhance the Australian biotechnology sector, focusing on increasing production capacity and establishing new sovereign capability.

Funding amount: $4,731,325

ARC Linkage Projects 2023 Round 2 – La Trobe-led projects

Trauma-informed practices are widely recognised for their effectiveness across various service sectors. This project will be the first controlled implementation and empirical research of these practices in publicly funded legal services. Partnering with Legal Aid Commissions in New South Wales, Victoria, and the Northern Territory, it aims to empirically assess the impact of training, supervision, and coaching on legal service delivery.