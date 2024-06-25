CONTACT:

Governors Pillen & Reynolds Issue Joint Request to Stay Off Missouri River

LINCOLN, NE -- Governor Jim Pillen and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds have issued a joint request for people to remain off the Missouri River in the coming days, as water levels continue to surpass flood stage. That urgent message comes following the latest update from emergency management officials and representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Governors Pillen and Reynolds stressed the seriousness of the situation, and the need to remain informed and make safety a priority:

“Now is not the time to be on the water. In addition to higher-than-normal flow, there’s also the potential for more debris in the water, which poses a significant risk to anyone on the Missouri. It’s best to wait until levels return to normal to resume regular activities.”

Excessive rainfall in eastern South Dakota, northeastern Nebraska and northwestern Iowa has resulted in flooding, road closures and evacuations in affected areas. Officials on both sides of the river have been closely monitoring conditions along the river and its tributaries since late last week.