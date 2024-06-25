Packaging Coatings Market Opportunities Industries Poised for Expansion

Packaging Coatings Market Opportunities

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Packaging Coatings Market is projected to grow from $3.2 billion in 2020 to $4.9 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing demand for flexible packaging coatings and expansion in the food & beverage sector.

Growth Drivers:

- Rising Demand for Flexible Packaging Coatings: Enhances product shelf-life and appeal.

- Expansion of the Food & Beverage Industry: Canned foods add convenience and nutritional value, boosting coating demand.

Challenges:

- Stringent Environmental Regulations: Packaging safety standards pose barriers.

- COVID-19 Impact: Disruptions in supply chains and reduced consumption in end-user sectors like food & beverages and consumer goods affected the market.

Opportunities:

- Rapid Packaging Industry Expansion: New developments in packaging present future growth avenues.

- Market Segmentation

By Application:

- Food Cans: Dominated the market with over one-fourth share in 2020. Expected to retain leadership due to the convenience of canned foods.

- Beverage Cans

- Caps & Closures

- Aerosols & Tubes

- Industrial Packaging: Projected to have the highest CAGR of 5.6%.

- Promotional Packaging

- Specialty Packaging

By Type:

- Epoxy Thermoset: Largest share with over two-fifths of the market in 2020. Known for thermal and mechanical stability.

- Urethane

- UV-Curable: Fastest-growing segment with a 6.1% CAGR.

- BPA Free

- Soft Touch UV-Curable & Urethane

By End-user:

- Food & Beverages

- Cosmetics

- Pharmaceuticals

- Consumer Electronics

- Automotive Components

By Substrate:

- Metal

- Rigid Plastic

- Glass

- Liquid Cartons

- Paper-based Containers

- Flexible Packaging

- Others

Regional Insights

- Asia-Pacific: Leading market share (~40%) in 2020. Expected to grow fastest with a 5.3% CAGR due to urbanization and industrialization.

- Europe

- North America

Leading Market Players

- Akzo Nobel N.V

- Axalta Coating Systems

- BASF SE

- Eastman Chemical Company

- Kemira

- PPG Industries, Inc.

- Sun Coating Company

- The Lubrizol Corporation

- The Sherwin-Williams Company

- Wacker Chemie AG

