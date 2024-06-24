What we’re watching: Weekly disaster update, June 24

Editor’s note: The “What we’re watching” blog posts are currently on a summer schedule. A new post will be published on a biweekly basis. The next blog will be published on July 8.

We know all too well that disaster can strike anytime, anywhere in the world. Some disasters make headlines; others do not. Here at the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP), we monitor the status of disasters worldwide and compile a list of the ones we’re tracking weekly, along with relevant disaster-related media coverage.

Here’s what we’re watching for the week of June 24, 2024.

New or Emerging Disasters

Multiple hazards – New Mexico/Arizona/Nevada: New Mexico is facing a convergence of five disasters simultaneously; and monsoon season is just around the corner.

Already in a state of drought, two devastating wildfires began burning in New Mexico on June 18. Hail and heavy rain from Tropical Storm Alberto on June 20 hampered firefighters’ ability to access the fires and flooding in new and old wildfire scar areas led to debris flows. To add to the misery, a haboob – a major dust storm – stretched hundreds of miles across New Mexico and Arizona – on June 20.

The larger of the two wildfires, named the South Fork Fire, ignited in the Mescalero Apache tribal region and rapidly spread beyond tribal land to the tourist community of Ruidoso. As of June 24, it has reached 17,551 acres and had 37% containment.

A second fire, the Salt Fire, has consumed nearly 8,000 acres of tribal land with only 7% containment. The fires have destroyed over 1,400 structures (including close to 1,000 homes) and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents in Lincoln County. Two people were killed and an unknown number may be missing. Full containment isn’t expected until July 15.

Many of Lincoln County and Ruidoso’s year-round residents were allowed home over the weekend and Monday, June 23, although officials warned there would be limited access to groceries, and water, electricity and gas services may be turned off. Tourists and those with second homes in the area were asked to stay away.

On June 20, extreme rain hit New Mexico and Las Vegas complicated the work to contain the fires. The storms increased humidity and dampened the fires, but created new dangers to manage as some emergency crews had to be evacuated due to flooding, mudslides and blocked roads in several areas. Additionally, the heavy rain in burn scars of previous fires created debris slides as fallen and charred trees were picked up by rushing water.

President Joe Biden declared a major disaster declaration for the area including Individual and Public Assistance (DR-4795).

For more information about current wildfires, see our 2024 North American Wildfires disaster profile.

Flooding – Iowa/Minnesota/South Dakota: Located in Northwestern Iowa, the small city of Rock Valley, Sioux County, faced an early morning evacuation after a levee break on the Rock River on June 22. It was just one of several communities in the area that are now underwater after heavy rains caused multiple rivers in South Dakota and Iowa to exceed flood stage and overtop banks. At least 1,900 properties were damaged or destroyed, including 500 homes in Rock Valley, and 16 flood gauges set records, many breaking those set in 1993.

Areas south of the currently affected area are also at risk of flash flooding as the water moves downstream in the next several days.

Rock Valley officials set off the city’s tornado siren at 2 a.m. Saturday morning to alert residents to the danger after four inches of rain fell in 90 minutes. The town of Spencer was flooded by the Little Sioux River on Saturday morning after the river level reached what the mayor called “epic proportions,” surpassing the record set in 1953.

Ten water systems and 21 wastewater systems were flooded or lost power across the state. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a state disaster proclamation and asked for federal assistance.

Likewise, in South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem also declared an emergency after heavy rain caused flooding, shutting down several highways in the southeastern part of the state. The state’s largest city, Sioux Falls received seven inches of rain in three days. Canton, about 30 miles from Sioux Falls received 18 inches of rain.

For more information about this year’s severe weather events, see our 2024 US Severe Weather disaster profile.

