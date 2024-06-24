Former Alabama Sheriff’s Deputy Sentenced for Federal Civil Rights Offense of Excessive Force

Former Elmore County, Alabama, Sheriff’s Deputy Blake Hicks, 33, was sentenced today to 29 months in prison and three years of supervised release for depriving an arrestee of his civil rights under color of law.

According to documents and statements made in court, Hicks willfully used unreasonable force against an arrestee, identified as T.Q. Specifically, without legal justification, Hicks punched and kicked T.Q. in or around the head while T.Q. was handcuffed and incapacitated on the ground. T.Q. suffered a broken cheekbone, concussion and lacerations from Hicks’ assault.

“This defendant had a duty to respect the rights of people in his custody and to keep them safe,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Instead, he violently assaulted a person under arrest who was not resisting or threatening harm to the defendant or the public. The Justice Department remains firmly committed to holding accountable law enforcement officials who abuse their powers and use excessive force against people in custody.”

“We expect law enforcement officers to maintain order and ensure public safety,” said U.S. Attorney Jonathan S. Ross for the Middle District of Alabama. “These are tremendous responsibilities. Fortunately, the vast majority of officers serve honorably. Hicks fell short of his obligation to protect and serve. The sentence imposed today ensures that he is held responsible for his actions. Failure to hold Hicks accountable would discredit the noble service of other officers and weaken the public’s trust in law enforcement.”

The FBI Mobile Field Office investigated the case.

Trial Attorney Laura-Kate Bernstein and Special Litigation Counsel Michael J. Songer of the Civil Rights Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Counts for the Middle District of Alabama are prosecuting the case.