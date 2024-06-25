Southwest Pipe Services Adds New Talent Caleb Moderski Amid 20-Year Milestone : Welcoming Caleb Moderski

Southwest Pipe Services welcomes Caleb Moderski Caleb Moderski and Logan Briers at YPP USA Symposium Southwest Pipe Services Inc Environmental Services for Pipeline Abatement Southwest Pipe Services Pipe Yards in Kansas and Alvin Project Surplus - Southwest Pipe will Purchase New or Used Pipes

Southwest Pipe Services Expanding Services and Personnel

It is my pleasure to extend a warm welcome to Caleb to SW Pipe. His academic achievements and passion for the industry make him a valuable addition to our team. We are excited to have him on board” — Logan Briers, Key Account Manager

ALVIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southwest Pipe Services (SWP), a leading environmental solutions provider specializing in mechanical pipe coating removal, proudly celebrates over two decades of excellence in the industry. As part of its ongoing commitment to growth and innovation, SWP is thrilled to announce the addition of Caleb Moderski to its expanding team.

Caleb Moderski, born and raised in Katy, Texas, is a recent graduate of Texas A&M University. He majored in University Studies of Architecture with minors in Urban Planning and Agricultural Economics. With his father’s nearly 30-year tenure in the oil and gas industry as a source of inspiration, Caleb is eager to follow in his footsteps. In his spare time, Caleb enjoys traveling, spending time with family and friends, watching Aggie sports, cooking, and engaging in hunting and fishing. Caleb expressed his excitement about joining the SWP team, saying, “I am thrilled to be a part of Southwest Pipe Services and look forward to learning and growing professionally in this industry.”

About Southwest Pipe Services:

Southwest Pipe Services, Inc. (SWP) is an environmental service company specializing in the mechanical removal of pipe coatings. Our services are performed for many clients in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and energy industries. We can perform these services at our Alvin, TX, or Winfield, KS facilities. Southwest Pipe Services can even mobilize to a client’s job site or facility and perform cleaning services on-site. Many of the coatings we remove are classified as regulated waste by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), (pipelines) containing asbestos (ACM) and Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs remediation). SWP handles the removal of these coatings as specified by all local, state, and federal regulating agencies.

Dedicated to innovation and sustainability, Southwest Pipe Services, Inc. (SWP) contributes to a cleaner, more efficient future in the oil, gas, petrochemical, and energy industries. For more information about Southwest Pipe Services, Inc., please visit www.southwestpipeservices.com.

Southwest Pipe Services is expanding its team to align with its company goals of growth and sustainability. The addition of Caleb Moderski reflects SWP’s dedication to nurturing new talent and enhancing its service capabilities, ensuring continued success and leadership in the industry.

For more information on Pipeline Abatement of ACM, PCB Remediation or other general pipeline Environmental Solutions, please contact:

Logan Briers

Business Development

Southwest Pipe Services, Inc.

logan@swpipeusa.com

(713) 839-5028

