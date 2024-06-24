DOH REPORTS TRAVEL-RELATED DENGUE CASE ON OʻAHU

Posted on Jun 24, 2024 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed one travel-related dengue virus case on Oʻahu. The individual traveled to a region where dengue is known to be spread.

Symptoms of dengue can range from mild to severe and include fever, nausea, vomiting, rash, and body aches. Symptoms typically last two to seven days and although severe and even life-threatening illness can occur, most people recover after about a week. If you have traveled recently to any area where dengue is common and are experiencing these symptoms, please contact your health care provider.

There have been five confirmed travel-related dengue cases identified in the state (one on Maui, four on Oʻahu) so far in 2024. During these case investigations, travel exposure came from various locations around the world where dengue transmission is known to occur. Multiple regions around the world are currently experiencing higher- than-normal dengue activity.

Dengue virus is spread from infected person to mosquito to person. While Hawaiʻi is home to the type of mosquitoes that can carry dengue, the disease is not endemic (established) here, and recent cases have only been found among travelers. Dengue outbreaks do occur in many parts of the world including Central and South America, Asia (including the Republic of the Philippines), the Middle East, Africa, and some Pacific Islands, including the U.S. territories of American Samoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Marshall Islands, the Republic of Palau and in many popular tourist destinations in the Caribbean (including Puerto Rico).

Anyone who plans to travel or has traveled to an area with dengue is at risk for infection. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advises travelers to take the usual precautions when traveling to areas of dengue risk. This includes:

Some countries are reporting increased numbers of cases, so it is important, four to six weeks before you travel, to review country-specific travel information for the most up-to-date guidance on dengue risk and prevention measures for that country. Travelers returning from an area with risk of dengue should take steps to prevent mosquito bites for three weeks, and if symptoms of dengue develop within two weeks upon return, should seek medical evaluation.

In areas of suspected or confirmed dengue, Hawaiʻi DOH personnel (Vector Control Branch) conduct inspections and mosquito-reducing activities. Reducing mosquito populations reduces the chances of dengue being transmitted to other people. In areas without reported dengue cases, eliminating mosquito-breeding sites in and around your home is a good practice. Mosquitoes only need small amounts of standing water to breed. Common breeding sites at home include:

Buckets

Water-catching plants (such as bromeliads)

Small containers

Planters

Rain barrels

Cups of water left outside

Simply pouring out containers of standing water eliminates the potential for mosquito breeding.

Finally, no matter where you live, if the area is prone to mosquitoes, wear long sleeves and long pants and or use approved EPA-registered repellents, especially at dusk and dawn to reduce your chances of mosquito bites.

For more information, please visit the Disease Outbreak Control Division (DOCD) website and Vector Control Branch (VCB) website.

# # #