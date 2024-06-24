Uniden Appoints Ray Woolf as Director of Specialty Radar Sales

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniden is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ray Woolf, an industry veteran, as the new Director of Specialty Radar Sales. With over two decades of experience in the 12-volt industry, Ray brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success that will drive Uniden's innovative radar technology to new heights.



Uniden America Corporation's President Tad Ando commented "We at Uniden are extremely excited to have Ray join our team. We are looking forward to him using his experience and knowledge to help Uniden expand and grow our Specialty Radar Sales and continue to offer the best-in-class products."

Ray Woolf joins Uniden with a distinguished career that has spanned multiple leadership roles, where he has consistently demonstrated his ability to build strong relationships and deliver exceptional results. His expertise and strategic vision are perfectly aligned with Uniden’s commitment to pioneering advancements in radar technology and enhancing user experience.

“I am incredibly excited to start this new chapter and to contribute to the innovative work being done at Uniden,” said Ray Woolf. “I look forward to helping the 12-volt industry continue to grow and thrive, and I am confident that together, we can achieve remarkable success.”

Ray's appointment underscores Uniden's dedication to investing in top talent to maintain its position as a leader in the 12-volt industry. As Director of Specialty Radar Sales, Ray will be instrumental in expanding Uniden's market presence, fostering key partnerships, and driving sales strategies that support the company’s long-term growth objectives.

About Uniden

Uniden is a leading manufacturer of wireless communication products, including innovative radar detection systems. With a focus on quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Uniden continues to set the standard in the 12v industry, providing cutting-edge technology solutions for consumers and professionals alike.

Uniden America Corporation

301 International Parkway, Suite 460

Flower Mound, TX 75022

To reach Ray Woolf, please email him at rwoolf@uniden.com.

