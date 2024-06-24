It’s an Employers' Market: Manufacturers turn to Staffing and Temp Agencies to add Efficiencies
Partnering with a temporary staffing agency can provide the tools and resources to optimize operations and make your workforce more productive.
Industrial staffing companies’ databases of pre-screened candidates enable employers to quickly access large pools of potential workers, which is beneficial when there is an abundance of job seekers.”DALLAS, TX, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies have been bending over backwards to attract and retain talent since the tail-end of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, recent trends suggest the tide is turning, especially for the companies in the light industrial manufacturing sector, creating a much more favorable hiring environment for employers.
— Jacob Wiczer, Partner at Source One Staffing
"This is definitely an employers' market in terms of finding and attracting talent," says Jacob Wiczer, partner at Source One Staffing, a staffing and temp agency specializing in industrial staffing services. "Overall, clients are busy but order volume is down and hiring is slow. We are seeing a surplus of workers compared to jobs available across all three markets in which we operate, Chicago, Dallas and St. Louis."
"Although everyone would like to be busier, a positive takeaway during this type of market is that we can be more selective when it comes to hiring,“ adds Wiczer.
Industrial Staffing Agencies Add Value in an Employers' Market
Different markets require different approaches. It's crucial for employers to recognize the shift from employee to employer market, so that they can make informed decisions regarding the strategies and considerations needed to acquire the best talent.
Using a staffing company in an employer's market, where the balance of power favors employers, offers several strategic advantages for companies in the light industrial sector, including:
• Access to a Larger Talent Pool. Industrial staffing companies' extensive databases of pre-screened candidates enable employers to quickly access large pools of potential workers, which is beneficial when there is an abundance of job seekers.
• Efficiency in Hiring. Staffing companies streamline the hiring process by handling job postings, candidate screenings, interviews and reference checks. This reduces the time and resources companies need to dedicate to recruitment.
• Faster hiring processes. Manufacturing staffing services help fill positions quickly, minimizing downtime and maintaining productivity.
• Flexibility in Workforce Management: Temp-to-hire services provide flexibility to scale the workforce based on demand. This is especially useful in sectors that experience cyclical or seasonal variations in workload.
• Cost Savings. By using a staffing company, employers save on costs associated with advertising job openings, conducting background checks and onboarding new employees. Outsourced recruiting agencies can also help negotiate better wage rates due to their knowledge of market conditions.
• Workforce Optimization. Using temp-to-hire services allows employers to evaluate workers' performance and cultural fit. This "try before you buy" approach reduces the risk of making poor hiring choices.
• Focus on Core Business Activities. Outsourcing the recruitment and management of temporary staff to temporary staffing agencies allows companies to focus on core business activities, which leads to increased efficiency and productivity in other areas of the organization. And, by delegating the staffing function to a staffing company, internal HR teams can concentrate on strategic initiatives rather than being bogged down by day-to-day recruitment tasks.
By considering the unique challenges and opportunities presented, in both an employers' market and an employees' market, businesses can position themselves for success by partnering with a temporary staffing agency, that can provide the tools and resources to optimize operations and make your workforce more productive.
Source One specializes in find for outsourced recruiting of temporary staffing and temp-to-hire services in the manufacturing and light industrial market sectors, with offices near Chicago, St. Louis and Dallas/Fort Worth. For more information: https://www.sourceonestaff.com/staffing-solutions
Source One Staffing
Chicago, St. Louis and Dallas/Fort Worth
+1 630-293-2600
email us here