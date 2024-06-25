Edge Zero Chosen to Deliver Real-time Grid Monitoring to Vermont Electric Cooperative
Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC) serves as Edge Zero’s first U.S. customer, following the Australian company’s launch in North America earlier this year
Edge Zero’s solution will help VEC identify grid constraints to generate a complete picture of our distribution grid [...]”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edge Zero, an Australia-based energy technology company that provides real-time visibility and management of the low voltage (LV) electric grid, is now actively providing monitoring solutions for Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC), its first customer in the United States. VEC, which serves over 34,000 rural members and maintains a dynamic grid with more than 30 MW of rooftop solar, will leverage the Edge Zero solution to enable round-the-clock power quality monitoring on its LV network. This comes as last week, the Vermont Generally Assembly passed bill H. 289, mandating utilities in the state generate 100% of electricity using renewable sources.
— Cyril Brunner, Innovation and Technology Leader at VEC
At the start of 2024, VEC had limited visibility into power quality and limited fault detection below its zone substation level. To help it prepare for more distributed solar and electric vehicles (EVs) to enter its service territory, the utility selected Edge Zero’s transformer monitor, the Grid Logger, and its EdgeConnected™ platform to provide visibility into these blind spots on its distribution grid. Real-time transformer data is now being used to support dynamic operating thresholds that interface with some of the utility’s other software systems, including its distributed energy resource management system (DERMS), ensuring a more efficient and reliable grid operation.
“VEC is seeking to integrate a variety of distributed energy resources to maintain affordability and reliability for our members,” stated Cyril Brunner, Innovation and Technology Leader at VEC. “Edge Zero’s solution will help VEC identify grid constraints to generate a complete picture of our distribution grid so that we can manage distributed energy resources to reduce infrastructure impacts resulting from the energy transition.”
Beyond enabling the safe and cost-effective integration of distributed energy resources to utility grids, Edge Zero’s technology is designed to provide situational awareness that significantly benefits the utility. Real-time network data ensures that electricity is safely and efficiently reaching end customers. Beyond identifying faults in the distribution network, Edge Zero's advanced system highlights equipment at risk of premature aging due to routine overloading. These insights can serve a myriad of use cases, including customer program optimization, enhanced distribution planning and wildfire prevention, among others, providing a robust safety net for the grid's operations.
“Today, Edge Zero serves more than 70% of LV grid operators across Australia, and the Australian grid is already experiencing many of the challenges we anticipate seeing across the North American grid in the next five years,” noted J.T. Thompson, Chief Revenue Officer of the company’s North America division. “We’re proud of our ability to bring a proven solution to utilities and are incredibly grateful to begin our North American expansion in collaboration with an innovator like VEC.”
Edge Zero supplies proprietary low voltage grid monitoring hardware and cloud-based grid management solutions to utilities in Australia, New Zealand, UK, Brazil and Southeast Asia. Edge Zero technology provides real time visibility of power flows, faults and safety hazards across the low voltage electricity grid for major utilities in Australia, representing over 7 million end customers. Edge Zero’s proprietary EdgeConnectedTM software enables the utilities to manage and control operation in real time of customer solar, battery and EV charging assets within the physical constraints of the electricity grid.
