Konica Minolta U.S. Announces Agreement to Divest ERP Solution

Ramsey, NJ, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta U.S.) today announced the divestiture of its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) business. The company began offering the service in 2018 after its acquisition of MWA Intelligence, Inc. (MWA), an SAP Business One partner that had developed an ERP platform for the imaging channel. Konica Minolta U.S. purchased MWA to provide its dealers with a true ERP platform that would facilitate the future of work and help accelerate the pace of change in the market.

While opportunities for this service continue to grow, Konica Minolta has chosen to narrow its scope and appoint a partner that can provide even better resources and technologists to further the platform. Dealers offering the ERP solutions services will be able to leverage even greater strengths by utilizing a new company with advanced technological SAP capabilities.

Effective July 1, Konica Minolta U.S. ERP customers will be transitioned to Avaniko Technologies (Avaniko), an SAP Business One Gold Partner and leader in digital transformation for small and midsized businesses (SMB). Avaniko enables SMBs to enhance business processes with automation that empowers and lends a seamless experience to all stakeholders – customers, vendors, employees and owners – transforming them into an Intelligent Enterprise.

“Konica Minolta U.S. invested in the ERP business system as part of an ongoing commitment to provide our dealer partners with access to the best technology, while also enabling continual transformation in the imaging channel,” said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta U.S. “Over the last few years, we have continued to refine our go-to-market and investment strategy to best serve our dealer and direct channel customers. At this junction, we believe Avaniko is better staffed and suited to continue the ongoing development and support for the Forza platform. We are confident in Avaniko’s expertise in tailoring solutions for our industry, and believe their team will provide a seamless transition for our customers.”

“At Avaniko, we excel in building industry specific solutions, which seamlessly integrate with SAP Business One as digital core,“ said Gary Shergill, CEO, Avaniko Technologies. “My vision is to transform the imaging vertical with SAP’s best practices and Intelligent solutions to adapt to their dynamically changing industry needs. Our philosophy, ‘begin with the end in mind,’ has been the cornerstone of our success for all ERP Projects and improved customer experience.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc.’s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta U.S. online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Avaniko Technologies

Avaniko has offices in 3 countries, 14+ years’ experience, successful implementations in 24 countries, and 90+ consultants. As a SAP Gold Value Added Reseller (VAR), they tout multiple SAP Innovation Awards across several verticals. They specialize in business transformation by applying their passion to people and processes alike. Focusing on the “why” of each implementation, Avaniko has captured success with SMBs globally allowing them to capitalize on their individual competitive advantages. Their technical expertise and deep understanding of business operations have set them apart, demonstrating a steadfast dedication to ensuring customer success. For additional information, and to review customer testimonials, please visit Avaniko.com and follow their accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

