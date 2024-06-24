(…and what to do if you find a lost pet this Independence Day)

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Every year, the July 4th celebration means a 60% increase in lost pets. Now, Santa Clara County residents can check their pet’s microchip for FREE to assure it’s working before the dreaded night of fireworks. This first-ever microchip scanning and registration kiosk by Check the Chip™ brings security and peace of mind to pet owners and helps Good Samaritans who find a pet to reunite it with its family.



Anyone can check to make sure the pet’s microchip works for free. Pet owners can register the chip at the kiosk, if needed. WHY: There are 60 million microchipped dogs and cats in the U.S., but HALF of current pet microchips are either not registered to the current owner, or the registration information is out-of-date. WHEN: Now through July 6, 2024 WHERE: Waggin Tails pet store

386 State St.

Los Altos, CA 94022 INTERVIEW

OPPORTUNITIES: -Relieved pet owners with their pets

-Check the Chip™ CEO/Founder Olivia White PRESS

CONTACTS: Stacey Doss

SDDPR (for Check the Chip)

949-285-2362

Stacey@sddpr.com



About Check the Chip



Coming to a pet store near you, Check the Chip™ delivers the best microchip kiosk technology that empowers pet owners and communities to keep pets safe and to send lost pets back home easier and quicker than ever before. The self-service kiosks have three services available: Free Microchip Check, Register the Chip and Found a Lost Pet? The passionate team of experts at Check the Chip love technology and love pets and believe in delivering the best technology to make the world safer for pets and to ensure they make it back home, where they belong. For more information on Check the Chip™ or kiosk locations, visit www.checkthechip.com