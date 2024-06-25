BTK Bank Deploys the SBP Digital Banking Suite from Sopra Banking Software

TUNIS, TUNISIA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its ongoing digital transformation plan, BTK Bank has chosen to implement the SBP Digital Banking Suite from Sopra Banking Software (SBS), thereby strengthening its partnership with the global leader in banking technology solutions. The adoption of this innovative solution will enable BTK Bank to accelerate its presence in the digital banking services market.

"The integration of the SBP Digital Banking Suite is a crucial step in our strategic transformation plan. It will consolidate our service offerings while ensuring a fully digital and optimal customer experience," explains Lassaad Ben Romdhane, CEO of BTK Bank.

"The services of the SBP Digital Banking Suite will be accessible in a secure environment thanks to the implementation of a 'zero trust' security model and a microservices architecture," explains Zied Fatnassi, Chief Information Officer of BTK Bank.

The SBP Digital Banking Suite is an open digital engagement platform equipped with modular features offering an omnichannel customer experience. By integrating modern technologies and adopting a human-centered approach, SBS's solution represents a significant technological advancement in the industry. It simplifies the digital journeys of customers and offers a fully digital user experience, marking a major evolution for BTK Bank.

The SBP Digital Banking Suite will also help improve BTK Bank's customer satisfaction by meeting current digital standards. Furthermore, its ease of integration with BTK Bank's ecosystem, its technological partners, and fintechs will foster the development of an extensive range of banking services. Finally, the use of the SBP Digital Banking Suite will provide the bank with a flexible and scalable platform, leveraging the latest technologies such as low code/no code configuration and workflow settings. The comprehensive and modern banking platform provided by SBS will allow BTK Bank to consolidate its service offerings while ensuring an optimal customer experience.

"We are proud to have been with BTK Bank for over 10 years. Today, the deployment of the SBP Digital Banking Suite marks an important milestone in the evolution of our partnership and confirms our shared commitment to continually offering more innovative services to our clients," says Hassan Nasser, Chief Innovation Officer at Sopra Banking Software.

"BTK Bank, as a long-term partner, already benefits from the SBS Core Banking system. Today, the bank takes a new step and is now able to comprehensively meet its clients' needs, offering complete end-to-end support," notes Karim Ben Hajel, Sales Director North Africa at Sopra Banking Software.

About BTK Bank

BTK Bank, with Groupe ELLOUMI as the primary shareholder, was established in 1981 as a development bank. It became a universal bank in 2004. With 35 branches and over 400 employees, BTK Bank has expanded its operations to offer the best services to all its customers, including individuals, professionals, SMEs, and large corporations. In addition to Groupe ELLOUMI (60%), its shareholders include the Tunisian State (20%) and Kuwait Investment Authority (20%). The BTK Bank Group is an integrated group consisting of the bank and its subsidiaries specializing in various financial services (Leasing, Recovery, Brokerage, Consulting, SICAR, SICAV). For more information, visit our website: www.btknet.com

About Sopra Banking Software

Sopra Banking Software (SBS) is a global financial technology company that’s helping banks and the financial services industry to reimagine how to operate in an increasingly digital world. SBS is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders in 80 countries worldwide, including Santander, Societé Generale, KCB Bank, Kensington Mortgages, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota. Its cloud platform offers clients a composable architecture to digitize operations, ranging from banking, lending, compliance, to payments, and consumer and asset finance. With 5,000 employees in 50 offices, SBS is recognized as a Top 10 European Fintech company by IDC and as a leader in Omdia’s Universe: Digital Banking Platforms. SBS is a subsidiary of European digital consulting leader Sopra Steria (EPA: SOP), a 56,000-person company that generates annual revenue of €5.8 billion in 2023. SBS is headquartered in Paris, France.

For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.soprabanking.com.

Contact: Anton Golovchenko, +33 (0)6 31 89 07 60; anton.golovchenko@soprabanking.com