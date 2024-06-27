Lulus 2024 Summer Dress Code
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer has arrived, and the latest fashion trends are in. From timeless summer classics to preppy-inspired styles, the 2024 summer dress code is here.
For those seeking an event-ready dress, a classic summer ensemble, or guidance on navigating summer workwear, here’s a comprehensive overview of the season’s trends.
“Summer's all in the details! Think flutter sleeves, rosettes, ruffles, and tiers. Florals and jacquard prints join the party for an extra dose of feminine flair.” Says fashion expert Patrick Buchanan with Lulus. “For colors – red is having a moment! Embrace it in bold solids or mix it with sunset tones like pink, orange, coral, yellow, and even blue. Preppy chic is back! Think matching sets, light knits, drop-waist dresses, and linen trousers.” Continues Buchanan.
Lulus provides accessible luxury, enhancing confidence and beauty for any occasion. Their collection combines comfort, sophistication, and a playful touch.
About Lulus
Headquartered in California and serving millions of customers worldwide, Lulus is an attainable luxury fashion brand for women, offering modern, unapologetically feminine designs at accessible prices for all of life’s fashionable moments. Our aim is to make every woman feel beautiful, celebrated and as if she’s the most special version of herself for every occasion – from work desk to dream date or cozied up on the couch to the spotlight of her wedding day. Founded in 1996, Lulus delivers fresh styles to consumers daily, using direct consumer feedback and insights to refine product offerings and elevate the customer experience. Lulus’ world class personal stylists, bridal concierge, and customer care team share an unwavering commitment to elevating style and quality and bring exceptional customer service and personalized shopping to customers around the world. Lulus is a registered trademark of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, LLC. All rights reserved. For more information, please visit https://www.Lulus.com.
