CRAWFORD ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCHES FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND STREAMING SERVICE: DISCOVER FLORIDA CHANNEL
Groundbreaking ‘Geotainment’ Platform Redefines Florida-Centric Television
I feel so proud to be a part of a Florida-based platform that can showcase our amazing state. What a cool opportunity to join all these talented and passionate people sharing their stories.”ORLANDO , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crawford Entertainment is excited to announce the launch of the Discover Florida Channel (DFC), a new subscription-based streaming service dedicated to showcasing the diverse wildlife and vibrant culture of the state of Florida. With an impressive lineup of exclusive original series, Emmy-award-winning documentaries, kids’ shows, and conservation programs, DFC aims to create a new category in the online entertainment landscape through location-specific "geotainment,” curated and offered on a subscription video on demand (SVOD) platform. Subscriptions cost $5.99 per month after a 7-day free trial.
Stream the Florida Lifestyle
Discover Florida Channel offers a rich array of Florida-centric content in one convenient spot, showcasing the adventures you can have, the nature you can experience and the best places to travel, relax and dine in the sunshine state. In addition to exclusive original series like “Saltwater Cowboys” and “For the Love of Honey,” you will find beloved series and specials previously aired on CBS, NBC, Discovery Network, Travel Channel, and PBS.
Exclusive Original Series
Florida has always been known for its characters, and DFC was created to showcase them and provide a platform for authentic Florida-based creators and broadcast-quality entertainment. Exclusive original series include:
• Saltwater Cowboys- a docu-series that exposes the grit and passion of commercial fishermen across Florida. The show is full of salty characters battling harsh conditions to keep their families and restaurant businesses above water.
• For the Love of Honey- a docu-series that follows social media star Elisha Bixler as she travels the state responding to homes infested with bees.
• Beaches, Bars & Bungalows- each episode features two coastal Florida destinations, revealing some of the locals’ best-kept secrets. An unseen host showcases the best places to dine and drink, and the best bungalow or boutique hotel to stay. The series promotes only local, family-owned businesses.
"Alaska has over 40 TV shows; I say it's Florida's turn because we have much better characters,” said Chad Crawford, founder of Crawford Entertainment and host of “How to Do Florida.” "With DFC, audiences can experience the beauty, wildlife, and crazy characters you will find only in Florida—from the comfort of their homes."
Innovative Content and Conservation Efforts
Collaborating with producers statewide, DFC delivers professionally produced, hyper-local content that resonates personally with viewers. Because DFC is a platform created by Floridians, the shows highlight deep local knowledge and authentic insights. New shows are released weekly, with more exciting series in development.
“I feel so proud to be a part of a Florida-based platform that can showcase our amazing state,” Elisha Bixler, star of For the Love of Honey said. “What a cool opportunity to join all these talented and passionate people sharing their stories.”
In addition to providing top-notch entertainment, a portion of every subscription supports Florida conservation efforts, reinforcing DFC's commitment to preserving the state’s natural beauty.
Join the Geotainment Revolution
As the first and only SVOD dedicated exclusively to Florida, DFC combines global streaming technology with a growing demand for local content. This unique niche offers viewers a platform to explore Florida's lesser-known experiences and local favorites firsthand.
About Discover Florida Channel
Discover Florida Channel is dedicated to providing immersive and authentic Florida-focused content. With an 18-year legacy, six Emmy Awards, and new captivating programming in development, founder Chad Crawford’s journey reflects his deep passion for both Florida and filmmaking. The channel's collaboration with local producers ensures a wide array of professionally produced, hyper-local content that truly captures the essence of the Sunshine State.
About Crawford Entertainment
Founded by Chad and Kristy Crawford in 2005, Crawford Entertainment has produced high-quality content for major brands and networks. Their flagship series, “how to Do florida,” has been a hit since 2009, earning three Emmy Awards over its 13 seasons and 132 episodes. The success of this show and others like “The Outsiders Club,” “Flip My Florida Yard,” and “Protect Our Paradise” has paved the way for the creation of the Discover Florida Channel.
Discover Florida Channel: Stream the Florida Lifestyle
Visit join.discoverflchannel.com to learn more and start your free trial today.
