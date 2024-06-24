FAT Brands Inc. to Participate in the Noble Capital Markets Consumer, Communications, Media, and Technology Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), a leading global franchising company that owns 18 restaurant brands, today announced that Andy Wiederhorn, Chairman of FAT Brands, will present at Noble Capital Markets’ Consumer, Communications, Media, and Technology Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on June 27 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The formal presentation will feature a fireside style Q&A session with questions welcome from the live virtual audience. Scheduled 1x1 meetings are also available for registered, qualified investor attendees.



Attendees interested in viewing the live presentation can register for the event here: Virtual Equity Conference Registration .

A video webcast of the presentation will be available following the event under the Events & Presentations section on the Company’s Investor Relations website at FAT Brands Inc. - Events & Presentations and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available on Channelchek.com , the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

For more information on FAT Brands, visit www.fatbrands.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Smokey Bones, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses and franchises and owns approximately 2,300 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including research, webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

Investor Relations:

ICR

Michelle Michalski

IR-FATBrands@icrinc.com

646-277-1224

Media Relations:

Erin Mandzik

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509

