Soldier of Fortune Magazine Publishes Excerpt From New John Del Vecchio Novel

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, June 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soldier of Fortune Magazine has published an excerpt from the new novel by the masterful author John M. Del Vecchio, publisher Susan Katz Keating "We are deeply honored to present an excerpt from August 2024 by John M. Del Vecchio, a must-read author in the genre of modern war literature," Keating said.Del Vecchio is known for "The 13th Valley," which has been called "a literary cornerstone for the Vietnam generation."One Vietnam War combat veteran said that reading "The 13th Valley" was like “hearing from my soul in the night.”Any time such an important writer publishes a new work, the literary world must take note, Keating said."This is a significant event in the world of literature," she said.The newest Del Vecchio book is set in the year 2048, during a period of crisis, the collapse of social order, balkanization of the United States, and the rise of tyranny. It is written from the perspective of narrator Angelica, as she reflects on events that unfolded in 2024, when she was 14 years old.Del Vecchio's other military themed works include "For the Sake of All Living Things" and "Carry Me Home."Keating is the owner and publisher of Soldier of Fortune Magazine.