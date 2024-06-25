Whole & Happy Living Proudly Announces Founder & CEO's Top 10 Recognition by MSN.com

Whole & Happy Living's Founder & CEO, Whitney Prude, recognized as one of the Top 10 Health Experts Redefining Health & Wellness by MSN.com.

JEROME, IDAHO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whole & Happy Living is thrilled to announce that Founder & CEO, Whitney Prude, PharmD, BCPS, NBC-HWC, has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Health Experts Redefining Health and Wellness by MSN.com. This prestigious honor underscores dedication to sustainable weight loss, mental wellness, and holistic living. Whitney Prude, a seasoned health coach and pharmacist, has always believed in guiding individuals towards holistic wellness and sustainable weight loss. This recognition from MSN.com highlights the effectiveness of a unique approach, which emphasizes addressing mental and emotional barriers to achieve lasting well-being. True health transformation goes beyond diet and exercise—it involves a deep understanding of the interconnectedness between mind, body, and soul.Whole & Happy Living is passionate about helping individuals transform their health through the flagship program, the Whole Health Transformation Program . This comprehensive program offers a personalized approach to wellness and weight loss, focusing on four key pillars: mindset, nutrition, exercise, and sustainable habits. By addressing these core areas, the program helps clients break free from the cycle of yo-yo dieting, low self-esteem, and fulfilment.The Whole Health Transformation Program is designed to empower individuals to take control of their health and make lasting changes. A team of experienced health coaches, nutritionists, and wellness experts provides ongoing support, guidance, and accountability to ensure clients achieve their goals. Everyone deserves to live a life full of vitality, confidence, and happiness, and the program is dedicated to making this a reality.To learn more about the holistic approach to health and wellness, including detailed information about the Whole Health Transformation Program, please visit the program page. Everyone is invited to celebrate this achievement and join a community of individuals committed to transforming their health and reaching their weight loss goals.For more information and to book a complimentary discovery call with the team, visit the website at www.mywholeandhappylife.com and follow on Instagram @mywholeandhappylife . The discovery call is an opportunity to discuss unique health challenges and goals, and to explore how the program can support the journey to a healthier, happier life.Thank you for your continued support as we work together towards better health and wellness for all.Warm regards,Whole & Happy Living TeamContact:Whitney Prude, PharmD, BCPS, NBC-HWCWhole and Happy Livingwprude@mywholeandhappylife.com

