Uranium Energy Corp. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Uranium Energy Corp. (“UEC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UEC) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. UEC investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On June 10, 2024, UEC filed its quarterly report for the quarter ended April 30, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Among other items, UEC reported an adjusted loss per share of $0.05, missing consensus estimates. The Company also reported zero revenues and an operating loss of $13.8 million, compared to revenues of $20 million and an operating loss of $3.5 million for the same period in the prior year.

On this news, UEC’s stock price fell $0.49 per share, or 8.09%, to close at $5.57 per share on June 11, 2024.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising