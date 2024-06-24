Hesai Group Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



On May 20, 2024, Hesai issued a press release announcing its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2024. Among other items, Hesai reported revenue of $19.28 million, representing a year-over-year decline of 59.2% and missing consensus estimates by $27.68 million. In addition to “typical seasonal factors,” Hesai’s Chief Executive Officer cited “slower demand in our robotaxi business compared with the previous year.”

On this news, Hesai’s American depositary receipt price fell $0.73 per share, or 13.88%, to close at $4.53 per share on May 21, 2024.

