MacroGenics, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises MacroGenics, Inc. (“MacroGenics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MGNX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. MacroGenics investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On April 3, 2024, MacroGenics announced Phase 2 TAMARACK interim safety data as contained in its abstract submitted to the American Society of Clinical Oncology on February 6, 2024. The Company reported that “[p]reliminary safety data from TAMARACK suggest that reducing the dose and frequency of vobra duo improves its safety and tolerability in men with mCRPC.” Then, on May 10, 2024, MacroGenics revealed that five patients in the TAMARACK study had died.

On this news, MacroGenics’ stock price fell $11.36 per share, or 77.4%, to close at $3.31 per share on May 10, 2024.

