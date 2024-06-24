Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Awarded Gold Status as a Top Military Friendly School
Recognized as Texas’s Highest Ranking Graduate School, Only Stand-Alone Health Sciences Center on the List
We work hard to relieve outside stress for our students so they can focus on their educational pursuits.”LUBBOCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) was named one of the nation’s top military friendly schools by Viqtory Media, publisher of G.I. Jobs magazine, in its April 2024 issue. The list of Military Friendly® Schools for 2024-2025 recognized TTUHSC with its Gold Award Designation and ranked the university sixth in the nation for graduate schools.
— Sara Henly, TTUHSC Veterans Resource Center director
TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., said TTUHSC takes great pride in supporting the university’s military-affiliated students through excellent programming provided by each of the six schools.
“We’re extremely proud to be recognized as a military-friendly institution, but the spotlight belongs on our military-affiliated students,” Rice-Spearman said. “Their dedication, resilience and leadership are invaluable assets that enrich our university and the broader health care workforce. By offering tailored programs and support, we ensure they have the resources they need to succeed and thrive in their educational pursuits. This commitment honors their service and helps to address challenges in access to care because of the critical shortage of health care professionals.”
The TTUHSC Veterans Resource Center provides support to help military veterans and their families succeed. TTUHSC offers programs in baccalaureate, master’s, doctorate and certificate levels.
“The mission of the TTUHSC Veterans Resource Center is to serve and support military personnel, veterans and families with information, transition assistance, education programs, counseling, and advocacy, ensuring they receive the support they need and deserve,” said Sara Henly, TTUHSC Veterans Resource Center director. “We work hard to help relieve outside stress for our students so they can focus on their educational pursuits.”
TTUHSC is one of 27 Texas colleges, universities and trade schools with a Military Friendly® designation. Institutions earning this designation were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a propriety survey completed by the school. Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by Viqtory, with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Only 522 institutions surveyed earned the designation.
Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students, and specifically for student veterans.
