Performance management occurs when there is a systematic effort to improve programs and processes across a department using Quality Improvement and monitoring progress towards identified goals. The process of performance management involves staff within the department, governing bodies, external partners, and the communities or populations served. These important partnerships help to identify what programs or services are needed based on data and information, budgeting and planning for addressing needs, and regularly monitoring progress towards goals making adjustments to improve service performance.

Through performance management, KDHE is taking responsibility for achieving results that matter to the public. This page contains updated information on performance management efforts at KDHE.