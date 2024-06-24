Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,485 in the last 365 days.

Performance Management

Performance management occurs when there is a systematic effort to improve programs and processes across a department using Quality Improvement and monitoring progress towards identified goals. The process of performance management involves staff within the department, governing bodies, external partners, and the communities or populations served. These important partnerships help to identify what programs or services are needed based on data and information, budgeting and planning for addressing needs, and regularly monitoring progress towards goals making adjustments to improve service performance.

Through performance management, KDHE is taking responsibility for achieving results that matter to the public. This page contains updated information on performance management efforts at KDHE.

You just read:

Performance Management

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more