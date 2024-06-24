Submit Release
Alien Intervention Might Be Humanity’s Last Hope in Sci-Fi Novel A WORLD APART

Latest science fiction novel from Palmetto Publishing gives a riveting look at a potential future in humanity’s struggle to survive.

Charleston, SC, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An exciting new science fiction book drops this summer in Alan M. Weber’s breathtaking and insightful A World Apart. Weber is known for his psychologically and politically reflective works such as The Mensch, Miens of Existence, The Wedge and What Kimi Discovered. His new book takes his trademark pursuit of answers to challenging societal questions and places them squarely in an alien conquest.

A World Apart features an alien vanguard that claims to have moved in to save the Earth from extinction due to humanity’s wars, bigotry, greed and environmental destruction. The invaders have brought a seven-point plan for the Earth’s salvation… along with something else. It is clear that the Earth is in danger and must protect itself, but is it from their supposed benefactors or from themselves?

Filled with powerful scenes that tug emotional heartstrings, the book is a thought-provoking epic that blends speculative science and political thriller. The result is an experience with the feel of a feature-length special on The Twilight Zone. Readers won’t soon forget this powerful tale that addresses environmentalism, war, freedom and the numerous divisions that plague us. Whether calling us to grapple with existential threats or exploring the things that make us human, Weber knows how to craft a compelling narrative. The story will be enjoyed by fans of science-forward sci-fi, those who love heart-pounding thrills, and anyone with a passion for justice.

A World Apart is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit his website: www.alanmweber.com.

About the Author

Alan M. Weber was born in the Bronx, NY, and now lives in Woodstock. Always a writer, he gave poetry readings around Manhattan’s Greenwich Village in his early twenties, engaged in political activism in college, and wrote extensively in his professional field of Education. Approaching his retirement from a field in which he had worked as a teacher, school administrator and professor of early childhood education, he began a second, long-delayed career as a novelist. He has authored seven books, two for children, five for adults, spanning themes of politics, meta-psychology and the power of love.

Media Contact:

Alan Weber
Email: alan@alanmweber.com

Available for interviews: Author, Alan M. Weber

Attachment 


Leah Joseph
Palmetto Publishing
publicity@palmettopublishing.com

