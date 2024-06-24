Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Analysis, Trends, Forecasts, 2031
Self-Adhesive Labels Market is surging, hitting an estimated USD 81.71 billion by 2031, propelled by booming demand across industries and retail.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Self-Adhesive Labels Industry valued at USD 53.45 billion in 2023 according to the SNS Insider report, is expected to reach USD 81.71 billion by 2031, reflecting a projected CAGR of 5.45%.
Self-adhesive labels are sticking around. This market is growing fast, fueled by the booming food and beverage industry and the growing popularity of packaged goods in cities around the world. People are moving to cities, and that means they're buying more pre-packaged stuff. This is reflected in sales figures, with a jump of 4.39% in stores selling food and everyday items in the US just between January 2022 and 2023.
There are some bumps in the road, though. Tougher regulations and new options like labels without liners are making things a bit trickier for self-adhesive labels. But there's also good news. The focus on eco-friendly products is creating a demand for glues made from plants for these labels. Plus, companies are setting up shop in countries with booming economies, growing cities, and people with more money to spend think India, where big brands like Hindustan Unilever and Nestle are setting up shop due to government incentives.
Segment Analysis
By Type: While linered self-adhesive labels, ideal for food and pharmaceuticals due to their protective backing, are experiencing a surge, the market is also embracing linerless labels. These lightweight, cost-effective options are popular in industrial settings and cater to the growing focus on sustainability and cost-efficiency. This dual trend suggests both linered and linerless labels will thrive in the market.
- Linerless
- Release Liner
By Nature: In 2023, permanent sub-segment held the dominance, due to their unbeatable sticking power and long life. This makes them perfect for branding, safety warnings, and any information that needs to stay put on a product, even in tough conditions. With industries like food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals relying heavily on clear and lasting labels, permanent labels are expected to maintain their dominant position.
- Repositionable
- Permanent
- Removable
By Printing Technology: Flexographic printing is surging as the go-to method for self-adhesive labels. These labels can handle the harsh realities of chemicals, car parts, and even the outdoors, resisting moisture, heat, and scratches. As industries prioritize reliable labeling, flexographic printing is positioned to dominate the self-adhesive label market.
- Digital Printing
- Screen Printing
- Flexography
- Gravure
- Offset
- Lithography
- Letterpress
By Application: The food and beverage industry claimed the top spot in the application of self-adhesive label market for 2023. This can be attributed to two main factors such as the growing popularity of convenient, pre-packaged foods and stricter labeling regulations. The booming food delivery services like Zomato, Uber Eats, and Swiggy have also significantly fueled the demand for self-adhesive labels in this sector. Pharmaceuticals come in a close second, driven by the critical need for clear and compliant labeling for safety and proper medication use.
- Food & Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Retail Labels
- Consumer Durables
- E-commerce
- Others
Recent Developments in Self-Adhesive Labels Market
Linerless labels are gaining serious traction in May 2024. These eco-friendly alternatives ditch the wasteful backing liner, reducing environmental impact. Plus, they streamline labeling processes, making them a win-win for both sustainability and efficiency in the packaging world.
In February 2024, recycling got a boost! A study by Avery Dennisonrevealed promising news: their standard labels seem to detach cleanly from HDPE plastic bottles during recycling. This means the leftover plastic flakes would be free of contamination, potentially leading to a major improvement in HDPE plastic recycling efficiency.
Self-adhesive Labels: Asia Pacific Booms to the Top
Asia Pacific region is surging ahead, driven by a focus on eco-friendly practices and booming industries like electronics China's market hit a colossal $3.674 trillion in 2022, personal care China exported a $5.63 billion worth in 2022, and pharmaceuticals. A growing middle class with more cash to splash think China's massive electronics market and India's rising disposable incomes is creating a surge in demand for labeled consumer goods. The e-commerce explosion in countries like India Flipkart expanding groceries and Amazon India supporting artisans is also fueling this growth, as efficient labeling solutions are crucial for fast-paced online retail. Self-adhesive labels are becoming the labeling solution of choice across the region, due to their efficiency and versatility. They perfectly suit the needs of a wide range of industries, from electronics and personal care to pharmaceuticals and e-commerce.
Major Players Listed in this Report are:
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- 3M Company
- CCL Industries
- Fuji Seal International
- Multi-Color Corporation
- Mondi Group
- MULTIVAC
- Huhtamaki Oyj
- Coveris Holdings
- Asteria Group
Key Takeaways
Food & beverage and pharmaceuticals are the leading application segments due to convenient packaging and strict labeling regulations. Growing e-commerce further fuels label demand.
Eco-friendly options like linerless labels are gaining traction alongside advancements in recycling technology for labels on plastic bottles.
Insights into future developments like sustainability advancements and regional growth.
Self-adhesive labels offer versatility and cater to diverse industries beyond food & beverage and pharmaceuticals.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1.Introduction
2.Research Methodology
3.Market Dynamics
4.Impact Analysis
5.Value Chain Analysis
6.Porter’s 5 forces model
7.PEST Analysis
8.Self-Adhesive Labels Market Segmentation, by Type
9.Self-Adhesive Labels Market Segmentation, by Nature
10.Self-Adhesive Labels Market Segmentation, by Printing Technology
11.Self-Adhesive Labels Market Segmentation, by Application
12.Regional Analysis
13.Company Profiles
14.Competitive Landscape
15.Conclusion
Continue....
