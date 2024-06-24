Deadline for Young Environmentalist Awards Nominations Extended to July 5

Known for her “unwavering dedication to environmental conservation, advocacy and activism,” 2023 high school winner Iveena Mukherjee shows off a sea turtle essay contest commemorated on a bench on Legislative Hall.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has extended the nomination deadline for its 2024 Young Environmentalist of the Year Awards. The new deadline is set for 4:30 p.m., Friday, July 5, giving the public an additional week to recognize outstanding young environmentalists in Delaware.

Winners will be selected from each of the following categories: elementary (grades 1 to 4), middle school (grades 5 to 8), and high school (grades 9 to 12). Each category winner will receive a certificate, gift card and prize pack in recognition of his or her contribution to the community, commitment to environmental advocacy and conservation efforts.

Now in its 31st year, the Young Environmentalists program recognizes Delaware students who have initiated an innovative project, increased public awareness and/or demonstrated environmental ethics and stewardship. Nominations must be based on actions or projects which have taken place between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024.

An awards ceremony is scheduled for Governor’s Day, Thursday, July 25, at the Delaware State Fair.

Teachers, peers, club leaders and family members are encouraged to nominate standout students. More information, including the nomination form, is available on the DNREC website at de.gov/youngenvironmentalists.

