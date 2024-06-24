NVBDC is featuring the pros of AI to Help Veteran Businesses Grow
NVBDC Hosts "Doing Business with the Federal Reserve & Private Industry" Event at DTE Energy OfficesDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is thrilled to announce the upcoming "Doing Business with the Federal Reserve & Private Industry" event, hosted by DTE Energy. This significant event will take place on Thursday, August 8th, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the DTE Energy offices in Detroit, MI.
This year's conference will bring together key stakeholders from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, private industry leaders, and veteran-owned businesses to explore new opportunities for collaboration and growth. Attendees will gain valuable insights into doing business with major corporations and federal entities, alongside exploring the transformative potential of AI in business operations.
Agenda Highlights:
8:00 AM - 8:45 AM: Arrival and Check-In
Guests will check-in, pick up badges, and enjoy a breakfast session.
8:45 AM - 9:00 AM: Opening Ceremony
Presentation of Colors, Welcome and Introductions, and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Daniel Muschong, Strategic Supply Category Manager, Supplier Diversity, DTE Energy, and Jas Singh, Vice President of Corporate Services, DTE Energy.
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM: What’s New at NVBDC
A comprehensive overview of NVBDC’s milestones and future plans, featuring Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC, and potentially General Miller. Highlights include NVBDC’s 10-year anniversary of certification, collaboration with corporate members, and the ITA Vets Go Global Initiative.
10:30 AM - 10:55 AM: Doing Business with DTE Energy
Insightful session on how to engage with DTE Energy and upcoming bid opportunities presented by Chip Finneran, Director Supply Chain Management, DTE Energy.
11:00 AM - 11:25 AM: Understanding How AI Can Boost Your Business
Workshop on leveraging Generative AI for small business operations presented by Skip McCormick, Board Member of Cornerstone Technologies.
11:30 AM - 11:55 AM: AI in Sourcing and Contract Management by Comerica Bank
Presentation by Adil Karachiwala, Senior Vice President, Director of Sourcing and Contract Management, Comerica Bank, on AI’s role in enhancing procurement processes.
12:15 PM - 1:00 PM: Lunch and Keynote Speaker
Lunch will be served, followed by a keynote address from Todd McCracken, CEO of the National Small Business Association, discussing the NSBA and NVBDC MOU.
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM: Matchmaking Speed Rounds
Dedicated sessions for veteran-owned businesses to connect with potential corporate and federal partners.
Keith King, Founder & CEO of NVBDC, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This event is a pivotal opportunity for veteran-owned businesses to forge meaningful connections with industry leaders and the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. Our goal is to provide a platform for growth, collaboration, and innovation.”
The "Doing Business with the Federal Reserve & Private Industry" event is part of NVBDC’s ongoing efforts to support and certify service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses, fostering opportunities for growth and success.
For more information and to register, please visit (https://nvbdc.org/events).
About NVBDC:
The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the leading certification body for service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses in the United States. NVBDC provides rigorous certification processes and supports veteran entrepreneurs through a variety of programs and initiatives.
Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
https://nvbdc.org/nvbdc-news/nvbdc-hosts-doing-business-with-the-federal-reserve-private-industry-event-at-dte-energy-offices/
