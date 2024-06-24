Townsquare Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) (“Townsquare,” or the “Company”) announced today their participation at Noble Capital Markets’ Consumer, Communications, Media, and Technology Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on Wednesday, June 26th. The presentation will be held at 11:00 AM Eastern Time and will feature a fireside style Q&A session with questions welcome from the live virtual audience. Scheduled 1x1 meetings with Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, Stuart Rosenstein, Chief Financial Officer, and Claire Yenicay, Executive Vice President, Investor Relations are also available for registered, qualified investor attendees.

Attendees interested in viewing the live presentation can register for this event, at no cost, here: Virtual Equity Conference Registration.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available following the event on the investor relations page of Townsquare's website at www.townsquaremedia.com, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available on Channelchek, www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media and digital marketing solutions company with market leading local radio stations, principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include a subscription digital marketing services business, Townsquare Interactive, providing website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization, social media and online reputation management as well as other digital monthly services for approximately 23,300 SMBs; a robust digital advertising division, Townsquare Ignite, a powerful combination of a) an owned and operated portfolio of more than 400 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data and b) a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform; and a portfolio of 349 local terrestrial radio stations in 74 U.S. markets strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States. Our portfolio includes local media brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com and NJ101.5.com, and premier national music brands such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com, and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com and www.townsquareignite.com.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including research, webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.