Jerry Can Market Size Share, Trends & Future Scope Report 2031

Jerry Can Market is expected to reach USD 3.51 billion by 2031, driven by low scrap and reconditioning trends.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jerry Cans Market Future Scope according to the SNS Insider Report, is poised for significant growth with a projected market size of USD 3.51 billion by 2031. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.64% from 2024 to 2031, building on a market value of USD 2.34 billion in 2023.
The Jerry Can Market is expected to surge significantly, with a projected growth multiplier of 1.5 to 1.6. Developing nations experiencing industrialization, urbanization, and construction growth will need jerry cans across various sectors like chemicals, food & beverages, and oil & gas.
Jerry cans' appeal lies in their versatility for safe bulk liquid storage, reusability, and recyclability. Additionally, the expanding oil & gas industry, particularly exploration and production (like US shale oil), necessitates jerry cans for storage and transportation. Manufacturers are catering to this demand with innovative, lightweight, and durable jerry cans that adhere to strict government regulations for hazardous materials. With plastic remaining the dominant material due to its affordability and resistance to corrosion, the Jerry Can Market is set for a strong expansion.
Segment Analysis
By Material: Plastic is expected to lead in the material segment of Jerry Can Market, grabbing an estimated 80% share of global sales. This dominance is because of combination of factors such as affordability, recyclability, reusability, and lightweight design. Manufacturers, balancing profitability with eco-conscious consumer demands, are increasingly turning to readily available plastic that also demonstrates excellent corrosion resistance. This trend is driving a significant shift towards plastic jerry cans across all user segments.
- Plastic
- Metal
By Capacity: The 20-liter jerry can is poised to be the leader globally. This mid-size option offers unmatched versatility, making it a favorite across diverse industries like chemicals, food & beverage, and even household use. For specific needs in sectors like agrochemicals and household cleaning products, smaller jerry cans below 10 liters will continue to play a crucial role.
- 20-40 liters
- 40-60 liters
- 60-80 liters
- Others
By Shape: Square jerry cans currently lead in the shape segment due to their unbeatable stacking prowess. This translates to efficient storage and transportation of liquids, a major advantage for businesses. Furthermore, their rigid design and dimensions perfectly match standard pallets, further solidifying their position as the preferred shape in the jerry can market.
- Round
- Stackable
- Square
- Others
By Manufacturing Process: Blow molding is the most common way jerry cans are made. This cost-effective technique shapes jerry cans by inflating a heated plastic tube within a mold, resulting in the final hollow form. This allows for mass production of jerry cans, making them readily available and affordable.
- Blow Molding
- Compression Molding
- Injection Molding
By End Use: Even though demand is growing in other sectors, the food & beverage industry is expected to hold as the biggest user of jerry cans. This dominance is driven by the need for just-right sized containers for products like edible oils, milk, and juices.
- Food & Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Oil & Lubricants
- Chemicals
- Agrochemicals
- Others
Recent Developments in Jerry Cans Market
In May 2024, Solus Power, the company behind the innovative "Jerry Cans of electricity" - portable and fast-deploying EV chargers joined forces with QinetiQ, a global leader in defense and security. This partnership focuses on developing cutting-edge solutions for charging fleets of electric vehicles, specifically addressing infrastructure-related challenges.
Regional Analysis
The Jerry Can Market in Asia Pacific is booming, fueled by the region's rapid industrialization, particularly in construction and manufacturing. This growth is especially strong in developing countries like China and India. This industrial surge is creating a massive demand for chemicals and petrochemicals, products that heavily rely on jerry cans for storage and transportation. Because of all this growth, Asia Pacific is expected to be the region that makes the most money selling jerry cans.
Strict food safety regulations in North America, particularly in the US, are propelling the Jerry Can market. In the US, food and drink containers need to be approved by the FDA to make sure they don't contaminate the food. This regulation is driving a sales surge in the US, with a projected 1.4x increase between 2023 and 2031. Manufacturers are responding by adopting FDA-compliant materials to meet this growing demand.
Major Players Listed in this Report are:
- Greif Inc
- Myers Industries Inc
- Barrier Plastics Inc
- Wilkinson Containers Ltd
- DS Smith Plastics Ltd
- Can-One Berhad
- Time Technoplast Ltd
- California Plastics Products
- Nexus Packaging Ltd
- Carrick Packaging
Key Takeaways
Growing demand for chemicals, food & beverages, and oil & gas, all of which utilize jerry cans.
Stringent food safety regulations in North America, particularly the US FDA requirements for approved packaging materials.
It explores the growing demand for lightweight, durable, and innovative jerry cans that comply with regulations for hazardous materials.
Identify Asia Pacific as the fastest-growing and most lucrative market for jerry cans, driven by rapid industrialization, particularly in China and India.
