All-Weather Tire Market to reach USD 342.82 Billion by 2031 driven by Consumer Preference for Year-Round Convenience
All-Weather Tire Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players Analysis, Industry Scope and Forecast 2024 to 2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All-Weather Tire Market Size was valued at US$ 205.71 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 342.82 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.92% over the forecast period 2024-2031.
All-weather tires are a great alternative to traditional seasonal tire options. They are designed to perform well in various weather conditions, including dry, wet, snowy, and slushy roads. Individuals can save time, money, and storage space by not having to change their tires twice a year. Additionally, recent improvements in all-weather tire technology have tackled some of the past performance issues when compared to specialized winter and summer tires. The provided press release includes market analysis, covers recent advancements, and outlines potential future opportunities in the all-weather tire industry.
Market Analysis
The market for all-weather tires shows great opportunities for stakeholders. There is a growing demand for these tires due to consumers' increasing focus on convenience, urbanization, and busy lifestyles. Additionally, unpredictable weather patterns in many regions make all-weather tires an attractive choice for drivers looking for year-round peace of mind. The rising popularity of crossover SUVs and light trucks, which often come with all-weather tires pre-installed from the factory, is also contributing to the growth of the market.
Top Key Players of All-Weather Tire Market
-Bridgestone Corp. (Japan)
-Continental AG (Germany)
-Cooper Tire and Rubber Co. (US)
-Hankook Tire and Technology Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
-Kumho Tire Co. Inc. (South Korea)
-MICHELIN (France)
-Pirelli Tyre Spa (Italy)
-Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. (Japan)
-The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. (US)
-Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Recent Developments
In January 2024, Nokian Tyres introduced a new all-weather tire specifically designed for the North American market, which is manufactured by Dayton, Tennessee to provide facility and emphasize durability and performance in snowy and slushy conditions.
In February 2024, Pirelli introduced the Cinturato All Season SF3 tire, designed for city drivers of medium and compact cars, prioritizing year-round safety with exceptional braking performance in various weather conditions. The tire has the highest rating for wet grip and carries the 3PMSF marking, signifying suitability for severe winter conditions.
Segment Analysis
By Rim Size:
-12”-17”
-18”-21”
->22”
By Rim Size: The 18’’–21’’ segment is expected to hold the largest market share and witness the fastest growth, due to the increasing popularity of larger-diameter wheels on SUVs and light trucks, which often require lower-profile tires to maintain adequate clearance.
By Sales Channel:
-OEM
-Aftermarket
By Sales Channel: The aftermarket segment, which includes replacement tires for existing vehicles, dominates the all-weather tire market. Consumers have a wide variety of all-weather tire options from different brands to choose from, suiting their specific needs and budget considerations.
By Vehicle Type:
-Passenger cars
-LCV
-HCV
By Vehicle Type: Passenger cars comprise the largest portion of the all-weather tire market due to the high volume of cars on the road and the preference for convenience among drivers, making all-weather tires an attractive option for many car owners.
Regional Analysis
North America currently dominates the all-weather tire market, accounting for approximately 60% of the global market share. This is due to several factors, such as the strong presence of major automakers that include all-weather tires in their vehicles, varying weather conditions across the region, and a high level of consumer awareness about the benefits of all-weather tires.
Europe holds the second-largest market share. This is driven by increasingly strict winter tire regulations that encourage drivers to look for year-round performance solutions. Moreover, there is a growing focus on environmental consciousness and advancements in all-weather tire technology, which further drives the European market.
Key Takeaways
All-weather tires are increasingly preferred for their ability to provide consistent performance across diverse weather conditions.
The aftermarket segment leads in sales due to consumer preference for replacing original tires with all-weather options for enhanced comfort and year-round usability.
Passenger cars dominate the market, driven by consumer demand for convenience and versatile performance capabilities.
North America leads the global market, supported by strong automotive industry integration and varying climatic conditions.
