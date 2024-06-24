NBCUniversal’s Creative Impact Lab Creates National TV Spot for Challenged Athletes Foundation

Partnership Shines Light on the Positive Impact of the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) featuring Paralympic Hopeful Derek Loccident; Spot Will Play Throughout NBCU’s Olympic and Paralympic Promotional Window

New York, NY, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NBCUniversal Creative Impact Lab, the company’s signature and award-winning initiative of its corporate social impact brand, NBCUnites, partnered with the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) and nonprofit agency Venice Arts to create an inspiring :30 PSA featuring Team USA Athlete and Paralympic hopeful Derek Loccident. Through a grant from the Lab, apprentices from Venice Arts produced the spot with creative guidance from NBCUniversal volunteers. The national spot will reach millions of homes through donated on-air and online inventory leading up to the Paralympic Games.

Founded in 2022, the NBCUniversal Creative Impact Lab harnesses a one-of-a-kind model to commission apprentices from creative nonprofit agencies to develop marketing assets for nonprofit organizations – helping them create awareness and scale their impact. NBCUniversal volunteers, who work in creative roles around the company, serve as advisors on each storytelling project. The finished assets are showcased in donated promotional time on the platforms of Comcast and NBCUniversal.

"The Creative Impact Lab is empowering the next generation of creators from diverse backgrounds while shining a light on the positive impact of nonprofits,” said Hilary Smith, Executive Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at NBCUniversal. “The Challenged Athletes Foundation is a leader in supporting athletes with physical disabilities, and we were thrilled to work with Venice Arts to create a powerful PSA that will hopefully inspire others like Derek to pursue their dreams. We look forward to watching Derek compete for a spot in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.”

Derek Loccident, originally a collegiate football player, faced a life-altering accident that severed his left foot during his sophomore season. Undeterred by adversity, he transitioned to track & field with a prosthetic leg provided by Össur and sports expense grant from CAF. Loccident’s dedication has driven him to compete for a spot on the world’s biggest athletic stage this summer in Paris 2024 Paralympics.

“CAF is an amazing foundation that helps tons of people around the world,” said Derek Loccident. “It’s awesome to be part of a family like this. They allow athletes to compete with confidence, knowing that whatever happens, happens and the rest will take care of itself.”

"Featuring Derek Loccident's journey to Comcast NBCU audiences is a win-win partnership between CAF, Venice Arts and NBCUniversal Creative Impact Lab," said Kara Sterner, Chief Marketing Officer at CAF. "This collaboration not only showcases our mission but also amplifies our visibility, enabling us to scale our impact. It's a prime example of how targeted exposure through creative alliances can empower nonprofits to expand their reach and deepen their community engagements."



The PSA invites viewers to witness Derek Loccident’s inspiring journey and be part of a celebration of determination, hope, and triumph over adversity. The spot made its debut on NBC Sports on May 20, 2024 to mark 100 Days until the Paris Paralympics and will continue to air on the platforms of Comcast and NBCUniversal throughout the Olympic window.

This year, NBCUniversal is set to present the most comprehensive coverage of the Paralympics in U.S. media history. The 17th edition of this prestigious international event is set to include a record-breaking amount of coverage, along with a groundbreaking broadcast that will create an unparalleled viewing experience for the American audience. Learn more about NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games here.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group, and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches the quality of life. For three transformative decades, CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive sports movement, catalyzing change, and redefining possibilities. Since its inception in 1994, CAF has raised over $178 million and fulfilled 48,000 funding requests from people with physical disabilities across all 50 states and more than 73 countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF's mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit www.challengedathletes.org.

About Venice Arts

Venice Arts is a leading media arts organization providing free creative education, college pathways, and creative career programs to low-income young people from throughout Los Angeles. This commercial was produced by Venice Arts' Center for Creative Workforce Equity, whose purpose is to provide young people with a robust roster of educational programs and career opportunities that contribute to a more equitable and inclusive creative sector. To learn more, visit www.venicearts.org.

