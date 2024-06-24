Algal ridges are protective features for coral reefs that form through the accretion and encrustation of reef rubble and debris by crustose coralline algae (CCA) and processes of diagenetic cementation. Carbonate precipitation and dissolution dynamics on and within algal ridge frameworks are poorly understood. We studied the surface and subsurface geochemistry of the algal ridge framework at One Tree Island, Australia. Measurable quantities of hydrogen sulphide were detected in most porewater samples collected from bores, indicating a largely anoxic ridge framework. Total alkalinity (TA) and pH measurements indicate that the precipitation of carbonate minerals within the interior of the ridge framework occurs under largely anoxic conditions and is likely to be driven by TA changes associated with sulphate-reducing bacteria. Modelling of porewater hydrogen sulphide concentrations in combination with TA and dissolved inorganic carbon (DIC) indicates anoxic respiration processes produce alkalinity within the algal ridge framework. However, significantly more TA is removed via the precipitation of mineral carbonate, resulting in porewater TA concentrations falling below the open seawater values. The precipitation of mineral carbonate also lowers interstitial water pH, such that pH changes are not solely from organic carbon diagenesis. The simultaneous precipitation and dissolution of carbonate minerals within the algal ridge framework are key to forming and cementing algal ridges, which are important physical protective features for coral reefs.

Lepastrier A., Rintoul M., Opdyke B., Nand V., Branson O., Eggins S. M. & Ellwood M. J., in press. Sulphate reduction and carbonate precipitation in a high-energy algal rim framework. Coral Reefs. Article.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related