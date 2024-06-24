Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,393 in the last 365 days.

Sulphate reduction and carbonate precipitation in a high-energy algal rim framework

Sulphate reduction and carbonate precipitation in a high-energy algal rim framework

Published 24 June 2024 Science Leave a Comment

Algal ridges are protective features for coral reefs that form through the accretion and encrustation of reef rubble and debris by crustose coralline algae (CCA) and processes of diagenetic cementation. Carbonate precipitation and dissolution dynamics on and within algal ridge frameworks are poorly understood. We studied the surface and subsurface geochemistry of the algal ridge framework at One Tree Island, Australia. Measurable quantities of hydrogen sulphide were detected in most porewater samples collected from bores, indicating a largely anoxic ridge framework. Total alkalinity (TA) and pH measurements indicate that the precipitation of carbonate minerals within the interior of the ridge framework occurs under largely anoxic conditions and is likely to be driven by TA changes associated with sulphate-reducing bacteria. Modelling of porewater hydrogen sulphide concentrations in combination with TA and dissolved inorganic carbon (DIC) indicates anoxic respiration processes produce alkalinity within the algal ridge framework. However, significantly more TA is removed via the precipitation of mineral carbonate, resulting in porewater TA concentrations falling below the open seawater values. The precipitation of mineral carbonate also lowers interstitial water pH, such that pH changes are not solely from organic carbon diagenesis. The simultaneous precipitation and dissolution of carbonate minerals within the algal ridge framework are key to forming and cementing algal ridges, which are important physical protective features for coral reefs.

Lepastrier A., Rintoul M., Opdyke B., Nand V., Branson O., Eggins S. M. & Ellwood M. J., in press. Sulphate reduction and carbonate precipitation in a high-energy algal rim framework. Coral Reefs. Article.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Sulphate reduction and carbonate precipitation in a high-energy algal rim framework

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more