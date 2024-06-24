H.I.G. Capital Raises $1.3 Billion for Infrastructure Fund

Miami--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.” or “the Firm”), a leading global alternative asset management firm with $64 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce the closing of H.I.G. Infrastructure Partners (the “Fund”). The Fund closed with aggregate capital commitments of approximately $1.3 billion.1

H.I.G. Infrastructure Partners seeks to make control-oriented, infrastructure equity investments focused on the middle market segment, leveraging H.I.G.’s focus on the middle market and its operational value creation expertise. To date, across North America and Europe, the Fund has made seven investments, two of which are expected to close in Q3 2024.

Sami Mnaymneh and Tony Tamer, Co-Founders of H.I.G., commented, “We greatly appreciate the strong support from our investors for our Infrastructure strategy. Their confidence in our investment approach to infrastructure underscores the power of the Firm’s platform and our ability to generate strong returns through value creation in the underserved middle market.”

Andrew Liau and Ed Pallesen, Co-Heads of H.I.G. Infrastructure, also commented, “The Fund is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the less efficient middle market. H.I.G.’s unique platform provides us with a demonstrated, differentiated sourcing model and a deep pool of resources focused on operational value creation. We believe this allows us to generate strong returns, especially as the industry adjusts to higher interest rates and macro volatility.”

Jordan Peer Griffin, Executive Managing Director and Global Head of Capital Formation, added, “H.I.G. has a differentiated investment strategy in Infrastructure by executing H.I.G.’s hands-on value creation playbook in the underserved and less efficient middle market. We are pleased with the strong backing by many of H.I.G.’s long-standing platform investors for the Fund, as well as by many new investors from around the world.”

The Fund was supported by a diverse and global group of limited partners that include sovereign wealth funds, public and private sector pensions, insurance companies, asset managers, consultants, foundations, endowments, and family offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

1Including separately managed accounts.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $64 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Dubai, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

• H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

• H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

• H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

• H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

