Corporate Securities Legal’s Over a Decade of Pioneering IPO Preparations Highlights Shift Towards Reg A+ Offerings

Corporate Securities Legal LLP, is a leading law firm guiding small-cap companies through IPOs on Nasdaq. The company also focuses on Reg A+ IPOs, offering flexibility and cost-effectiveness.

Costa Mesa, CA, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corporate Securities Legal, a stalwart in guiding companies through the intricacies of initial public offerings (IPOs) on the Nasdaq stock exchange, commemorates more than a decade of transformative legal services. Specializing in preparing businesses for the rigorous journey to becoming publicly traded entities, the company has played a pivotal role in numerous success stories across various sectors, with particular expertise in healthcare, biotech, and medical devices.

The company specializes in securities legal services, including private placement, venture capital transactions, registered public offerings, and securities regulation. They prepare the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) for investors and other legal documents related to private placements. Corporate Securities Legal also provides legal advice and services for venture capital transactions, preparing initial public offering documents like Form S-1 Registration Statements and assisting with compliance with federal and state securities laws, including the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Founded by Christopher Wilson and Gilbert ‘Gil’ Bradshaw, both esteemed security lawyers with extensive backgrounds in small-cap ventures, Corporate Securities Legal has evolved into a cornerstone for companies aiming to enter the market. Their comprehensive approach involves restructuring boards, enhancing corporate governance, and ensuring robust accounting practices - all critical steps to bolster investor confidence prior to filing IPOs.

Gil, the managing partner at Corporate Securities Legal, understands that companies are a little hesitant, and notes, “Investors need to trust the process.” The founder further advises companies who are considering an IPO on the importance of aligning corporate structures with investor expectations early on. “Our role is to ensure that companies are not only ready for public scrutiny but also attractive to potential investors,” he affirms.

The company additionally tightens its client’s corporate governance and accounting controls, and then, starts with the momentum. Once Corporate Securities Legal gets the right people on board, both the company and investors feel confident and progress as a whole. On average, it takes about three to six months, according to the founders.

While traditional IPOs have long been the standard route to public markets, Corporate Securities Legal notes a significant shift towards Regulation A+ (Reg A+), often referred to as Mini IPO. This alternative method allows companies to raise capital with reduced compliance burdens compared to full IPOs. “Reg A+ offers advantages such as fewer reporting requirements and greater control overvaluation,” Christopher explains. “It’s particularly beneficial for companies seeking initial capital without immediately engaging in secondary market trading.”

Historically, Nasdaq had been cautious about accepting companies that opted for Reg A+. However, Gil points out that the tide is turning. “Nasdaq’s perception of this offering has improved,” he notes. “Moreover, the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has emerged as another favorable platform for Reg A+ listings, providing companies with additional viable options.”

Gil emphasized that companies should consider these alternatives seriously. “Reg A+ offers flexibility and cost-effectiveness, making it an attractive option for many businesses,” he said. “It’s essential not to overlook these opportunities in pursuit of a Nasdaq listing.”

Looking ahead, Corporate Securities Legal remains committed to its client-centered approach. The founders affirm, “We are poised for growth while maintaining our boutique firm’s ethos. Our flexible fee structures and dedication to client success truly distinguish us in the market.”







Media Contact

Name: Hayley Clausen

Email: hayley@securitieslegal.com

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.UnderstoodNotedConsult advisor