PrimoHoagies Wyomissing Celebrates Grand Opening with Free Hoagies to First 100 Customers

Local entrepreneur excited to bring his favorite hoagie to the Wyomissing community

WYOMISSING, Pa., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimoHoagies, famous for mouth-watering hoagies piled high with top-quality meats, cheeses, and a unique blend of spices, announced today the grand opening of its newest location in Wyomissing, PA is set for June 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. The store is located in The Block at Wyomissing Square Plaza, 945 Hill Ave and is owned by local resident Nick Blanck. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin promptly at 9:45 a.m.



To celebrate Wyomissing’s new favorite hoagie destination, PrimoHoagies is offering the first 100 customers* in line on June 27, 2024, a free Primo Size Hoagie. For the rest of Grand Opening day, customers who enroll in the rewards program will enjoy Primo Size Hoagies for just $6.99.

Using recipes passed down through the generations for its iconic hoagies, PrimoHoagies layers Thumann’s gourmet meats and cheeses, a secret blend of spices, and locally sourced, fresh vegetables onto award-winning, seeded rolls that are baked fresh throughout the day. The casual restaurant’s diverse menu features a variety of cold and hot hoagies, cheesesteaks, wraps, vegetarian options, antipasti salads, chips, drinks, fresh-baked cookies, and more.

PrimoHoagies was recently named the #1 Best Sandwich or Sub Shop in the 2023 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Local entrepreneur Nick Blanck, with extensive experience in the franchise food service industry including overseeing operations at TGI Fridays, Friendly's, and Seafood Shanty, recognized a gap in the local market for a high-quality sandwich shop like PrimoHoagies. Driven by a passion for quality and inspired by fond memories of family vacations to Ocean City, Maryland, where visits to PrimoHoagies were a tradition, Blanck decided to bring the beloved brand to the Wyomissing community. As a dedicated family man with two children, he is enthusiastic about providing Wyomissing residents with top-notch fare while emphasizing the importance of family-friendly dining experiences.

"I'm thrilled to bring a family favorite and top-quality food to Wyomissing," says Blanck. "We're not just serving hoagies; we're delivering an experience centered on freshness and flavor. It's about more than just satisfying hunger; it's about creating memories around delicious food that brings people together."

Blanck looks forward to collaborating with local schools for fundraising initiatives, further cementing PrimoHoagies' commitment to community engagement.

The 2,000-square-foot store is expected to employ about 15 people, with dine-in and outdoor seating, plus takeout, and delivery options. PrimoHoagies also offers catering, including its popular hoagie trays – perfect for special events, gameday, and luncheons. This location is open from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. daily.

*To enjoy the Grand Opening Day Specials, customers are encouraged to join PrimoHoagies complimentary Rewards Program. By texting “Primo” to (484) 270-4000 or visiting the Rewards Program Page , customers can access exclusive offers and start saving on their favorite hoagies!

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Originally opened in South Philadelphia in 1992, PrimoHoagies prides itself on serving the highest quality Thumann's meats and cheeses, sliced fresh, piled high, on their award-winning seeded bread. The company’s success is attributed to several factors contributing to the Primo difference including the quality and consistency that result in repeat, loyal customers and the commitment to only serving the freshest gourmet meats and cheeses through a diverse menu featuring dozens of Specialty Hoagies, unique and original to PrimoHoagies.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies now has franchise locations open across Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

Contact: PrimoHoagies Marketing

856-742-1999