With work underway on improvements to Highway 1 between 216th and 264th streets, drivers should expect traffic-pattern changes due to construction activity for the duration of the project.

Starting Monday, June 24, 2024, drivers are advised of overnight closures of the fast lane on Highway 1 in each direction between 216th Street and 256th Street.

The eastbound fast lane will be closed:

Monday to Friday from 9 p.m. until 5:30 am

Saturday and Sunday from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m.

The westbound fast lane will be closed:

Monday to Friday from 8:30 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 p.m. until 8 a.m.

These closures allow work to progress safely within the highway median and are in effect every night from Monday, June 24 until further notice.

A construction zone speed limit of 80 km/h is in place and enforced. Obey all signage and be aware that roadside workers are present. For updates, visit: https://www.DriveBC.ca