The RCP celebrates Clinical Audit Awareness Week

It’s time to celebrate clinical audit awareness week! The RCP extends thanks to all service who contribute to our audits. Find out more about the importance of clinical auditing below.

The National Respiratory Audit Programme (NRAP) is funded by the Healthcare Quality Improvement Partnership (HQIP) on behalf of NHS England and the Welsh government. The audit aims to improve the quality of care, services, and clinical outcomes for patients with respiratory diseases.

This year, HQIP is running Clinical Audit Awareness Week (#CAAW24) in collaboration with the National Quality Improvement (incl. Clinical Audit) Network (N-QI-CAN) to promote and celebrate the benefits and impact of clinical audit and quality improvement work in healthcare.

The NRAP Team would like to kick off Clinical Audit Awareness Week by extending our thanks to all services who are participating in the National Respiratory Audit Programme. As a result of the continued efforts of dedicated services since the programme first began in 2018, there is valuable and useful data available for healthcare improvement, to empower people living with respiratory disease, and their carers, to support and train clinicians, and to inform national and local respiratory policy.

Patient data is critical in allowing NRAP to assess progress against national priorities. Below is a summary of the amount of patient records submitted to NRAP:

NRAP clinical audit Cases entered in NRAP COPD 481,742 Adult asthma 94,239 CYP asthma 57,764 Pulmonary rehabilitation 105,517



A series of case studies have been collated which highlight good practice in audit and patient care for people with respiratory disease. The case studies aim to provide teams with ideas to implement best practice and improve local practice. Make sure to visit the links below to see:

Examples of good practice for adult asthma, CYP asthma, COPD and pulmonary rehabilitation.

Want to learn more about the importance of clinical audit? Hear from our primary care clinical lead, Katherine Hickman, about why she believes clinical audit is so vital in improving patient outcomes.

We would love to see all services celebrate Clinical Audit Awareness Week on social media, highlighting what they have been able to achieve with their NRAP data. Be sure to tag us @NRAPaudit and use the hashtag #CAWW24 too!