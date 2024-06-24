Submit Release
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti Issues Statement on SCOTUS Granting Cert in United States v. Skrmetti

Monday, June 24, 2024 | 10:38am

"We fought hard to defend Tennessee's law protecting kids from irreversible gender treatments and secured a thoughtful and well-reasoned opinion from the Sixth Circuit. I look forward to finishing the fight in the United States Supreme Court. This case will bring much-needed clarity to whether the Constitution contains special protections for gender identity."

