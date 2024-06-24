Alexandria’s High Noon Judo Program wins big at the Junior Olympics
On Saturday, Eloise won three matches to win the female novice bantam 3 category. She competed against kids from across the nation.
Viktoria Evdokimov won her first national title on Sunday. Justin Mata took third in the incredibly challenging International IJF 60kg category.
Viktoria Evdokimov and Eloise Painter, the shining stars of the four-person team, showcased their unwavering dedication and hard work at the Junior Olympics.
"They aren't just doing something different. They are doing something right. You don't produce these kind of results with the resources they have without some AMAZING coaching." 2004 Olympian”ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off winning a senior national title in April, High Noon shined at the USA Judo Junior Olympic National Championships in Pittsburgh, PA, last weekend. The Junior Olympics is a three-day tournament, with the last day allowing international competitors to compete. The premier tournament of the American tour brings together the toughest competitors in the United States every year. High Noon sent four competitors who brought home five medals, including two championships.
— Dr. Rhadi Ferguson
“Our consistent success at the most prestigious tournaments in the United States is a testament to our program's excellence. We are undeniably the top judo program in the area. Our athletes consistently bring home medals at the toughest events, and we do that while creating a positive environment that's welcoming to everyone. Judo is a fantastic sport for all ages. As a martial art, it instills discipline, honesty, humility, and respect. As a sport, it's a great activity, and we can honestly say we have some of the best kids in the United States.” Stated High Noon Judo program director and international-level coach Dr. Christopher Round proudly.
Viktoria Evdokimov and Eloise Painter led the way, each winning a junior national title. On Saturday, Eloise won three matches to win the novice bantam 3 category. She beat opponents from California and Ohio and avenged a prior loss.
“I’m so proud of her. Not just for her achievement this weekend but for how she picked herself up after losing the day before in another division. The lessons she is learning will hopefully be the bedrock of her approach to life.” Said her father and High Noon Assistant Coach Alex Painter.
Viktora went 4-0 on Sunday to win the International Intermediate 47kg division. She first beat an opponent from Kyrgyzstan before defeating opponents from South Carolina, Florida, and California.
“Today was an inflection point for her. Everything finally came together for Vika today, including the drive to win.” Said her mother and High Noon Assistant Coach Heidi Holz.
Viktoria was congratulated by 2004 Olympian Dr. Rhadi Ferguson and 2000 Olympian Lauren Meece for her performance. "Bravo today Vika. You found your flow." said Lauren Meece. Meece is also an assistant coach at High Noon.
Josef Rosario, competing in his first national event, brought home bronze medals in the bantam 5 25kg and novice bantam 5 25kg categories. “Jose is an avid and up-and-coming wrestler and is still earning the nuances of judo. He had a great performance!” Said Dr. Round.
Justin Mata competed in arguably the most challenging division in the entire tournament. In a division that included most of the top competitors for at both the junior and senior national level, he placed 4th in the IJF 60kg category. He followed that up with a bronze medal in the International 60kg category. Justin made several big wins and became a clear contender for the 2028 Olympic team.
“Justin continues to make great strides. I’m proud of him for fighting through a tough weekend.” Said Dr. Round.
The team is now preparing for its summer training camp in July with All Japan Champion Megumi Ishikawa and 2000 Olympian Lauren Meece. Next month, the High Noon team will be back in action at the US Open in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
High Noon Judo is based out of High Noon BJJ & Fitness located at 85 S Bragg St Alexandria Virginia.
