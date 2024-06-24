Snapchill Coffee Products Recalled

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Snapchill LLC is recalling all canned coffee products manufactured by the company, within expiration date, because their current process could lead to the growth and production of botulinum toxin.

The products are sold under a range of roaster and brand names, in variety of metal can sizes ranging from 7 oz to 12 oz. The roaster and brand names are listed below. The products are also identifiable by the language "Produced and distributed by Snapchill LLC" underneath the nutrition facts panel.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. Symptoms can begin from six hours to two weeks after eating food that contains botulinum toxin. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention. The products were distributed nationwide through various coffee roasters and retail locations, as well as through direct online purchase from Snapchill. The problem was identified when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notified Snapchill that the low acid canned foods process for manufacturing the recalled products was not filed with FDA, as is required by regulation. No illnesses have been reported to-date, and Snapchill is not aware of any instances in which the company's products contained botulin toxin. Snapchill is working on filing the appropriate notification with FDA.

Consumers should either destroy the products or return the product to Snapchill or the place of purchase for a refund. Snapchill will offer full refunds for any of these products, with appropriate proof of purchase including a picture of the product(s) before being destroyed. Full information about the return and refund will be available at Compliance@Snapchill.com.

Consumers with questions may contact the company any time by email at Compliance@snapchill.com, or by phone, Monday through Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm Central Time, at (920) 632-6018.