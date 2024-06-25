NEWS RELEASE: TELETRAC NAVMAN APPOINTS NEW CHIEF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL OFFICER
IRVINE, CA, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teletrac Navman, the connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets has appointed Ricardo Buranello as its Chief Operations and Financial Officer.
Buranello is a seasoned technology executive with a proven track record of success in areas including sales and business development, general management, finance, and M&A.
With previous experience at Siemens and Totvs, Buranello most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Telit Cinterion. In this role, he led the entire global software and platforms business.
During his time at Telit, Buranello conducted major restructuring and turn-around, delivering significant growth and profitability.
This wealth of experience has led to Ricardo assuming the position of CFO and COO of Teletrac Navman.
Speaking on his new role, Buranello said: “It brings great pleasure to announce my new role as CFO and COO of Teletrac Navman. The business is well established and now, with its unique position in the alternative energy market, has huge growth potential built on a solid foundation of leading products, services and consultancy.”
“We’re excited to welcome Ricardo to Teletrac Navman and look forward to his contributions to our leadership team as we look to build the future and ignite growth across our customer portfolio,” said Alain Samaha - CEO at Teletrac Navman “Ricardo’s extensive operational and financial expertise at a global level, and his deep knowledge of finance and international markets, will offer valuable insight across the business globally.”
About Teletrac Navman
Teletrac Navman’s goal is to empower the industries that transform and sustain our futures with simple and intelligent solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of their operation. As a connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, Teletrac Navman simplifies the complex so that its customers can transform the way they work through cloud-based solutions that leverage AI to unlock the power of operational insight. Teletrac Navman manages more than 700,000 vehicles and assets around the world. The company operates globally, with offices worldwide and headquarters in Orange County, CA. For more information visit www.teletracnavman.com.
Teletrac Navman is a Vontier company.
About Vontier
Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website www.vontier.com.
