Operator Injured in ATV Rollover

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Josiah Towne

603-744-5470

June 24, 2024

Rumney, NH – On Saturday, June 22, at approximately 6:00 p.m., Conservation Officers were notified of an ATV crash in Rumney off Mount Moosilauke Highway.

A Conservation Officer responded to the scene, and through the course of the investigation, learned that Christopher Mastorakis, 62, of Methuen, MA, had been operating his ATV up a steep sand bank and that the machine had flipped over backwards on him.

Mastorakis suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported by fellow campers out to the road. At the road they were met by the Plymouth Fire Department Ambulance and Mastorakis was transported to Speare Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind outdoor enthusiast to always be prepared and plan for the unexpected.