CentralReach’s Inaugural Autism & IDD Care Market Report Wins Gold in Spring 2024 Digital Health Awards®

The bi-annual awards program which recognizes the best digital health resources in the country honors CentralReach for the second year in a row

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software for ABA, multidisciplinary, and special education, was selected as a Gold Award winner in the Spring 2024 Digital Health Awards® program for its Autism and IDD Care Market Report. CentralReach is honored for the second year in a row, after receiving both Bronze and Merit Award recognitions for a blog on clinician burnout and its all-in-one ABA therapy practice and clinical management solution, CR Essentials, in last year’s program.

In November of 2023, CentralReach released its inaugural, first-of-its-kind market report dedicated to the field of autism and IDD care. This groundbreaking report which captures the ever-evolving care landscape was compiled from CentralReach’s proprietary CanaryBI dataset – the industry’s largest and most comprehensive autism and IDD care dataset with over 3 million data points. Notable takeaways from this report include the need for more caregiver involvement in the care delivery process, a growing demand for autism services across the country, and an increase in multidisciplinary services, including a combination of applied behavior analysis, speech therapy, and occupational therapy.

In addition to its suite of solutions that support learners, providers, and caregivers, CentralReach announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) ahead of releasing the Market Report. With decades of combined experience, the five members reinforce CentralReach’s commitment to innovation and thought leadership within the autism and IDD care industry. Since the report’s release, CentralReach, with guidance from the Board has announced several AI products such as cari, CR ClaimCheckAI, and CR MobileAI to further fill market needs with next-generation technology.

Download and read the full Autism and IDD Care Market Report here: https://centralreach.com/resources/autism-idd-care-report/.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is the leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing the only complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 175,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

