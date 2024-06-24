Essential Guide: Starting a Dark Store or Online Grocery Store - YourRetailCoach

How to start a dark store or online grocery store? Covering the fundamentals - I

Q-Commerce refers to eCommerce models that deliver groceries and other items within an hour. This often involves dark stores or online grocery services.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Q-Commerce (Quick Commerce), dark store, or online grocery refers to any eCommerce-based business model that home-delivers grocery and other eligible merchandise within a very short time which is usually less than an hour. In the context of this media release, Q-commerce, dark store, and online grocery business may be used interchangeably.

By its inherent nature, the dark store business model offers a strong value proposition of super-fast delivery. However, despite the fact that the dark store business model has been in existence for a while now, starting and running a dark store is still a relatively new art. In this communiqué, retail and eCommerce consulting firm, Your Retail Coach (YRC) highlights five top visions for entrepreneurs and business owners in starting a dark store or an online grocery store.

𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬?

When an entrepreneur chooses a business to start, there are always (or at least should be) some strong reasons behind that choice. Although the answer to this question may look obvious to each individual in their own rights pondering upon it may reveal insights that could be used for competitive leverage. Typical reasons behind choosing a business idea include:

· Specialised knowledge and expertise

· Rich experience in the same or similar line of business

· Already a value chain entity

· Unique solutions in the offing

· Strong possibility of profitably catering to a niche segment

· Leverage from existing capabilities (e.g. own commercial space)

· Tie-up with industry specialists

· Early/unique access to any competitive privilege

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭 𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭?

A typical challenge in dark store business model development is that there is no opportunity to impress customers with store elements and in-store experience. It is difficult for customers to gauge the stature of a business here. All dark stores may appear identical. Big brands with national or regional repute are exceptions but then the beginning is always small for all. So, there must be something unique about dark store startups in their own ways. For example, having an extensive range of warehouses (outnumbering that of existing competitors) for hyperlocal deliveries could be a unique value proposition. Some startups choose higher rates of discounts than competitors as a market entry strategy. Entrepreneurs must have the vision and an action plan to emerge as a unique service provider.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭 ‘𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞’?

Whether a dark store will be profitable or not is something that is measured at a later stage of dark store business planning. In the beginning, the question should be why the given business idea will be a commercial success. Here, logic and reasoning must stand irrefutable at least in the context of the value-price equation. For example, if all competitors are offering a 5% discount, making it 7.5% makes a huge difference if all other values remain the same. The same logic applies if delivery timelines are significantly reduced. The concern to be additionally addressed here is countering the countermeasures of competitors.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧?

Expanding to new markets, adding new product lines, an optimised network of distribution centres, and increasing market share (customer base) are some of the obvious candidates for growth and expansion strategies in quick commerce. As experienced dark store consultants, YRC recommends having a vision, from the very beginning, of taking the business to new heights going into the future. Dark store businesses can get difficult to manage with scale. With the extension of serving capabilities, distribution centres, and workforce strength, maintaining brand image and the established quality standards in operations and services gets monumentally challenging. At this juncture, it becomes critical to level up the technology infrastructure and improvise the SOPs for dark store operations management.

YourRetailCoach (YRC) is a boutique retail & eCommerce consulting brand with expertise in developing customised enterprise solutions for startups and existing businesses. With a steadily rising international presence and a success ratio of 95%, YRC has catered to 500+ clients in 25+ verticals. In dark store business consulting, YRC offers planning and implementation services and solutions for business setup and growth and expansion programs.

