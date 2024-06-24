LUKE Welcomes William Grubbs to Board of Directors

ROCKLEDGE, Fla., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LUKE Holdings, Inc. (“LUKE”), a trusted leader in healthcare staffing for the U.S. Government, announced the addition of William J. Grubbs to the LUKE Board of Directors.



Mr. Grubbs brings President/CEO and board member experience in professional services including recruiting and staffing, IT and technology solutions, HR outsourcing, and finance and accounting services to the LUKE Board. He has led some of the country’s largest staffing firms including Volt Information Services, Cross Country Healthcare, Diversant, Spherion, Spring Group, TRS Staffing Solutions, and TAC Worldwide. Throughout his career, Mr. Grubbs has successfully generated superior shareholder value through the creation of start-up businesses, organic growth, as well as acquisitions using a metrics driven, financially disciplined approach to business operations.

“Bill has repeatedly guided companies through strategic growth,” said John Sanders, CEO of LUKE. “Under his leadership, Cross Country became a national healthcare recruiting leader. As we rapidly grow to meet government agencies' needs for healthcare and professional workforce solutions, Bill’s experience will help us deliver on our commitment to excellence.”

"LUKE’s commitment to its mission and the mission of the federal customers it serves is admirable,” said Mr. Grubbs. “Providing quality care for the military and their families, veterans, and supporting officers and agents who keep us safe certainly generates a passion and motivation to perform and perform well. The team at LUKE has built a strong foundation to grow from and I am honored and excited to join them on this journey.”

LUKE’s evolution is propelled by M33 Growth, a venture and growth stage investment firm known for its close collaboration with founders and CEOs, strategically accelerating the expansion of their companies.

About LUKE

LUKE is a trusted leader in healthcare staffing for the U.S. Government. With a track record of success, LUKE has placed healthcare and caregiving professionals in over 200 job categories to date, including "hard-to-find" positions. Founded in 1996 as Dependable Health Services with a mission of care, the company came together in 2022 with Luke & Associates, a proud provider of healthcare to military personnel and their families. They continue to evolve and today operate under the LUKE name, most recently acquiring Coastal Clinical and Management Services (CCMS), leveraging their combined strengths as third-party providers in recruiting, training, credentialing, and managing medical professionals, caregivers, and other service professionals. https://lukestaffing.com/

About M33 Growth

M33 Growth is a venture and growth stage investment firm that seeks to partner with founders and CEOs who have successfully bootstrapped their companies to strong growth and are positioned to rapidly scale their companies and with the potential to break through as market leaders. With deep experience fueling sales and marketing engines, driving acquisitions, and building value through data assets, M33 Growth seeks to propel portfolio companies to succeed in their markets. Founded by veterans of renowned investment firms with considerable operational experience, the Boston-based firm seeks to invest in companies in the software, healthcare and services sectors throughout North America. Learn more at www.m33growth.com.

