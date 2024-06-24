Composites Market Poised for Strong Growth Driven by Lightweighting Demands and Sustainability Concerns
composites market size is expected to reach USD 185.36 billion by 2032
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global composites market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a confluence of factors. This press release by Emergen Research delves into the current market landscape, highlighting key trends, drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities.
Market Overview
The global composites market size is expected to reach USD 185.36 billion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% according to a new report by Emergen Research. Composites are materials formed by combining a reinforcing fiber with a polymer matrix, resulting in a product with superior properties like high strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and design flexibility.
Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2454
Market Trends
Lightweighting: Rising fuel prices and stringent government regulations on emissions are pushing manufacturers in automotive and aerospace industries to adopt lightweight materials like composites to improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon footprint.
Sustainability: Growing environmental concerns are driving the demand for bio-based and recycled composite materials. Manufacturers are focusing on developing eco-friendly composites with minimal environmental impact.
Additive Manufacturing: 3D printing technology is revolutionizing the composites market, enabling the creation of complex and customized composite structures with minimal waste.
Market Drivers
Increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and lightweight aircraft
Growing investments in renewable energy infrastructure, such as wind turbine blades
Rising demand for high-performance sporting goods and equipment
Technological advancements in composite materials and manufacturing processes
Market Restraints
High initial cost of composite materials compared to traditional materials like steel
Lack of skilled workforce for composite manufacturing
Stringent regulations on the disposal of composite waste
Growth Opportunities
Increasing adoption of composites in construction and infrastructure applications
Rising demand for composite pipes and tanks in the oil & gas industry
Development of new and innovative composite materials with enhanced functionalities
Key Market Insights
The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for composites due to rapid urbanization and growing investments in infrastructure development.
Glass fiber composites currently dominate the market, but carbon fiber composites are expected to witness significant growth due to their superior strength-to-weight ratio.
The automotive and aerospace industries are the major end-use industries for composites, but their applications are expanding to include construction, wind energy, and sporting goods.
SWOT Analysis
Strengths:
Superior properties of composite materials
Wide range of applications across various industries
Growing focus on lightweighting and sustainability
Weaknesses:
High cost of composite materials
Limited availability of skilled workforce
Environmental concerns related to disposal of composite waste
Opportunities:
Increasing demand from emerging economies
Technological advancements in manufacturing processes
Development of new and innovative composite materials
Threats:
Fluctuations in the price of raw materials
Stringent environmental regulations
Competition from substitute materials
We Have Recent Updates in Sample Copy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2454
Latest Strategic Developments, Mergers, and Acquisitions
On 24 June 2022, Hexcel Corporation secured a long-term contract from Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, to provide advanced composite structures for the CH-53K King Stallion heavy lift helicopter program. This agreement marks a substantial increase in Hexcel's composite contributions to the aircraft. Presently, Hexcel furnishes carbon fiber prepregs, honeycomb, and rotor blade elements for CH-53K. In addition to these, Hexcel will now also deliver composite structures for the production of cargo ramp and aft-kit components.
Major Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global composites market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective composites solutions. Some major players included in the global composites market report are:
Teijin Ltd
Toray Industries, Inc.
Owens Corning
PPG Industries, Inc.
3M
Carbot Corporation
China Jushi Co., Ltd.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A
Cytec Industries
DuPont
Hexcel Corporation
Huntsman Corporation LLC
Jushi Group Co., Ltd.
Kineco Limited
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.
Quadrant Group of Companies,
SGL Group.
TPI Composites, Inc.
Veplas Group
Weyerhaeuser Company
Segments Covered in Report
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global composites market on the basis of product, manufacturing, end-use, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Glass Fiber
Carbon Fiber
Others
Manufacturing Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Injection Molding Process
Resin Transfer Molding Process
Pultrusion Process
Layup Process
Filament Winding Process
Compression Molding Process
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Electrical & Electronics
Automotive & Transportation
Wind Energy
Aerospace & Defense
Pipes & Tanks
Construction & Infrastructure
Marine
Others
Ask For Customization: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2454
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn