Seed Treatment Market Poised for Strong Growth Driven by Innovation and Sustainability Concerns

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global seed treatment market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, fueled by rising demand for high-yield crops, increasing awareness about sustainable agricultural practices, and advancements in seed treatment technology. According to a report by Emergen Research, the market size is projected to reach USD 12.82 billion by 2032, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.

Market Overview

Seed treatment involves applying a coating or dressing to seeds before planting. This coating protects seeds from pests, diseases, and harsh environmental conditions, ultimately leading to improved germination rates, seedling vigor, and crop yields. The market encompasses various types of seed treatments, including chemical (insecticides, fungicides), biological (bacteria, beneficial fungi), and non-chemical (physical, thermal).

Key Trends Shaping the Market

Rising Demand for Food Security: The increasing global population coupled with shrinking arable land is driving the need for efficient and productive agricultural practices. Seed treatment plays a crucial role in ensuring food security by maximizing crop yields.

Shift Towards Sustainable Practices: Growing environmental concerns and regulations are encouraging farmers to adopt sustainable agricultural methods. The demand for biological seed treatments, which are less harmful to the environment compared to chemical treatments, is rising significantly.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in seed treatment technology, such as controlled-release formulations and precision application techniques, are improving the efficacy and efficiency of seed treatments.

Increased Adoption of Precision Farming: The integration of data-driven technologies like GPS and sensors in agriculture is facilitating optimal use of seed treatments. Precise application based on soil conditions and pest pressure is minimizing waste and maximizing benefits.

Drivers and Restraints

Drivers

Growing demand for high-yield crops

Increasing adoption of precision farming practices

Stringent regulations on chemical use in agriculture

Rising disposable income in developing economies

Restraints

Stringent regulations and non-standardized registration processes for new seed treatment products

High costs associated with research and development of novel seed treatments

Development of resistance to seed treatment products by pests and diseases

Limited shelf-life of treated seeds

Growth Opportunities

Development of innovative seed treatment formulations with longer shelf-life

Expansion of the biological seed treatment segment

Increasing penetration in emerging markets like Asia Pacific and Latin America

Growing demand for seed treatment products for specialty crops

Market Insights

The chemical seed treatment segment currently holds the largest market share due to its proven efficacy and cost-effectiveness. However, the biological segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in the coming years.

Cereals and grains are the major crop types that utilize seed treatment solutions. However, the demand for seed treatment in fruits & vegetables and oilseeds is also increasing.

North America and Europe are the dominant regional markets for seed treatment. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region due to rising agricultural income and government initiatives promoting seed treatment adoption.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths:

Proven benefits of seed treatment for crop protection and yield improvement

Wide range of seed treatment products available to cater to diverse needs

Extensive research and development activities by leading companies

Weaknesses:

Environmental concerns associated with chemical seed treatments

Stringent regulations and registration processes

Limited shelf-life of treated seeds

Opportunities:

Growing demand for sustainable agricultural practices leading to increased adoption of biological seed treatments

Development of innovative seed treatment technologies

Expansion into emerging markets

Threats:

Development of pest and disease resistance to seed treatments

Fluctuations in agricultural commodity prices

Competition from generic seed treatment products

Recent Developments: Mergers and Acquisitions

On 6 September 2023, Corteva expanded its LumiGEN seed treatment portfolio with the introduction of a new LumiTreo seed treatment fungicide (Ipconazole + Picoxystrobin + Oxathiapiprolin). LumiTreoTM is a robust, triple-action premixed fungicide combining the active chemicals ipconazole, picoxystrobin, and oxythiapiprolin and delivers three extremely effective modes of action against major early-stage diseases, allowing soybeans to realize their full potential. When used in conjunction with Imidacloprid, the product improves pest management, raising soybean production potential and pest control to unprecedented heights.

Seed Treatment Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global seed treatment market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market.

Some major players included in the market report are:

Bayer AG.

Syngenta.

BASF SE.

Corteva

FMC Corporation.

UPL.

Nufarm Canada.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

ADAMA.

Novozymes

Albaugh, LLC.

Agrauxine by Lesaffre.

Precision Laboratories, LLC.

Verdesian Life Sciences.

Meridian Agriculture.

Germains Seed Technology.

Croda International Plc.

DuPont.

BioWorks, Inc.

Certis.

Seed Treatment Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global seed treatment market on the basis of type of treatment, crop type, application, function, end-use, and region:

Type of Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Chemical Seed Treatment

Biological Seed Treatment

Physical Seed Treatment

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Cereals & Grains

Corn

Wheat

Rice

Sorghum

Barley

Others

Oilseeds & Pulses

Soybean

Cotton

Canola

Sunflower

Others

Fruits & Vegetables

Salicaceae

Cucurbits

Brassicas

Leafy Vegetables

Others

Other Crop Types

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Seed Coating

Seed Dressing

Seed Pelleting

Seed Inoculation

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Seed Protection

Seed Enhancement

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Farmers

Agricultural Service Providers

Country scope: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of MEA