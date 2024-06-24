Seed Treatment Market Poised for Strong Growth Driven by Innovation and Sustainability Concerns
seed treatment market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global seed treatment market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, fueled by rising demand for high-yield crops, increasing awareness about sustainable agricultural practices, and advancements in seed treatment technology. According to a report by Emergen Research, the market size is projected to reach USD 12.82 billion by 2032, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.
Market Overview
Seed treatment involves applying a coating or dressing to seeds before planting. This coating protects seeds from pests, diseases, and harsh environmental conditions, ultimately leading to improved germination rates, seedling vigor, and crop yields. The market encompasses various types of seed treatments, including chemical (insecticides, fungicides), biological (bacteria, beneficial fungi), and non-chemical (physical, thermal).
Key Trends Shaping the Market
Rising Demand for Food Security: The increasing global population coupled with shrinking arable land is driving the need for efficient and productive agricultural practices. Seed treatment plays a crucial role in ensuring food security by maximizing crop yields.
Shift Towards Sustainable Practices: Growing environmental concerns and regulations are encouraging farmers to adopt sustainable agricultural methods. The demand for biological seed treatments, which are less harmful to the environment compared to chemical treatments, is rising significantly.
Technological Advancements: Innovations in seed treatment technology, such as controlled-release formulations and precision application techniques, are improving the efficacy and efficiency of seed treatments.
Increased Adoption of Precision Farming: The integration of data-driven technologies like GPS and sensors in agriculture is facilitating optimal use of seed treatments. Precise application based on soil conditions and pest pressure is minimizing waste and maximizing benefits.
Drivers and Restraints
Drivers
Growing demand for high-yield crops
Increasing adoption of precision farming practices
Stringent regulations on chemical use in agriculture
Rising disposable income in developing economies
Restraints
Stringent regulations and non-standardized registration processes for new seed treatment products
High costs associated with research and development of novel seed treatments
Development of resistance to seed treatment products by pests and diseases
Limited shelf-life of treated seeds
Growth Opportunities
Development of innovative seed treatment formulations with longer shelf-life
Expansion of the biological seed treatment segment
Increasing penetration in emerging markets like Asia Pacific and Latin America
Growing demand for seed treatment products for specialty crops
Market Insights
The chemical seed treatment segment currently holds the largest market share due to its proven efficacy and cost-effectiveness. However, the biological segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in the coming years.
Cereals and grains are the major crop types that utilize seed treatment solutions. However, the demand for seed treatment in fruits & vegetables and oilseeds is also increasing.
North America and Europe are the dominant regional markets for seed treatment. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region due to rising agricultural income and government initiatives promoting seed treatment adoption.
SWOT Analysis
Strengths:
Proven benefits of seed treatment for crop protection and yield improvement
Wide range of seed treatment products available to cater to diverse needs
Extensive research and development activities by leading companies
Weaknesses:
Environmental concerns associated with chemical seed treatments
Stringent regulations and registration processes
Limited shelf-life of treated seeds
Opportunities:
Growing demand for sustainable agricultural practices leading to increased adoption of biological seed treatments
Development of innovative seed treatment technologies
Expansion into emerging markets
Threats:
Development of pest and disease resistance to seed treatments
Fluctuations in agricultural commodity prices
Competition from generic seed treatment products
Recent Developments: Mergers and Acquisitions
On 6 September 2023, Corteva expanded its LumiGEN seed treatment portfolio with the introduction of a new LumiTreo seed treatment fungicide (Ipconazole + Picoxystrobin + Oxathiapiprolin). LumiTreoTM is a robust, triple-action premixed fungicide combining the active chemicals ipconazole, picoxystrobin, and oxythiapiprolin and delivers three extremely effective modes of action against major early-stage diseases, allowing soybeans to realize their full potential. When used in conjunction with Imidacloprid, the product improves pest management, raising soybean production potential and pest control to unprecedented heights.
Seed Treatment Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global seed treatment market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market.
Some major players included in the market report are:
Bayer AG.
Syngenta.
BASF SE.
Corteva
FMC Corporation.
UPL.
Nufarm Canada.
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
ADAMA.
Novozymes
Albaugh, LLC.
Agrauxine by Lesaffre.
Precision Laboratories, LLC.
Verdesian Life Sciences.
Meridian Agriculture.
Germains Seed Technology.
Croda International Plc.
DuPont.
BioWorks, Inc.
Certis.
Seed Treatment Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global seed treatment market on the basis of type of treatment, crop type, application, function, end-use, and region:
Type of Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
Chemical Seed Treatment
Biological Seed Treatment
Physical Seed Treatment
Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
Cereals & Grains
Corn
Wheat
Rice
Sorghum
Barley
Others
Oilseeds & Pulses
Soybean
Cotton
Canola
Sunflower
Others
Fruits & Vegetables
Salicaceae
Cucurbits
Brassicas
Leafy Vegetables
Others
Other Crop Types
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
Seed Coating
Seed Dressing
Seed Pelleting
Seed Inoculation
Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
Seed Protection
Seed Enhancement
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
Farmers
Agricultural Service Providers
Country scope: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of MEA
