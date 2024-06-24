Global Medical Devices Market Poised for Significant Growth Driven by Technological Advancements and Rising Demand

Emergen Research Logo

Discover the latest trends driving the global medical devices market, including technological advancements, increased R&D investments

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical devices market size was USD 572.10 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The global medical devices market is on a robust growth trajectory, propelled by increased investments in Research & Development (R&D), technological advancements, and a rising population with greater health awareness. Key factors driving this growth include the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, faster regulatory approvals for new devices, and a surge in demand for innovative healthcare solutions.

Market Drivers

Technological Advancements: Innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Machine Learning (ML) are enhancing the efficiency and reliability of medical devices. These technologies are enabling the development of advanced products that improve patient management and treatment outcomes, particularly in chronic disease management.

R&D Investments: Increased funding for the development of new medical devices is accelerating market growth. Manufacturers are focusing on creating customer-centric products with advanced features, such as robotic surgery tools, which offer better and more convenient healthcare solutions.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The increasing incidence of chronic conditions like cardiovascular diseases is driving demand for medical devices. For instance, approximately 805,000 individuals in the U.S. experience a heart attack each year, highlighting the need for advanced cardiology devices.

Market Restraints

Despite the positive outlook, the market faces challenges such as data privacy and security concerns. The protection of confidential health data is critical, and breaches can hamper market growth. Additionally, stringent regulations in many countries can slow down market expansion. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that many developing countries lack adequate healthcare infrastructure, further limiting growth potential.

Market Segments

Device Types:

Cardiology Devices: This segment held the largest market share in 2022, driven by the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and ongoing technological advancements.

Orthopedic Devices: Expected to register the fastest growth, this segment benefits from the increasing aging population and the rising need for joint and ligament treatments.

Customer Base:

Elderly: The elderly segment dominated the market in 2022 due to higher usage of medical devices. Wearable devices and sensor-based technologies are particularly popular for monitoring health conditions and ensuring safety.

Adults: This segment is projected to grow rapidly, driven by lifestyle-related health issues. Medical devices that monitor fitness, blood pressure, and other health metrics are increasingly in demand.

End-Use:

Hospitals: Accounting for the largest market share in 2022, hospitals continue to invest in advanced medical devices to improve patient outcomes and manage healthcare costs effectively.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs): These centers are expected to see significant growth due to their cost-effectiveness and the convenience they offer for outpatient surgeries.

Medical Devices Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global medical devices market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective medical devices solutions.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Medtronic

General Electric Company

Abbott

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Siemens Healthineers AG

Ethicon LLC

Stryker

Philips Healthcare

Bio Laboratories, Inc.

Medical Devices Latest Industry News

In October 2023, AA Medical, a provider of sustainable solutions to both the new and resale medical device markets, announced three new partnerships with leading companies in the healthcare asset management, medical device reprocessing and disposition industries.

Medical Devices Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global medical devices market on the basis of device type, therapeutic applications, customer base, end-use, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Respiratory devices

Cardiology devices

Orthopedic devices

Others

Therapeutic Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Gastrointestinal Surgery

General Surgery

Diagnostic Imaging

Customer Base Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Children

Adults

Pregnant woman

Elderly

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ASEAN Countries

Oceania

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of MEA

We appreciate you reading our report. Please contact us if you need the most recent report customised in any way. Our team will work with you to ensure that the report is created in accordance with your needs.

