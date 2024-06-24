Submit Release
Defence Construction Canada to host 2024 Annual Public Meeting

OTTAWA, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defence Construction Canada (DCC) will hold its 2024 Annual Public Meeting. The meeting will give stakeholders an opportunity to learn more about the Corporation’s performance and achievements.

Moreen Miller, Chair of the DCC Board of Directors, Derrick Cheung, President and CEO, and the entire DCC Executive Team will participate in the meeting.

For members of the public who wish to view the webcast, a link will be available on DCC’s website the day of the event. Any questions may be emailed to APM-APA@dcc-cdc.gc.ca.

Copies of DCC’s annual and quarterly reports are available on DCC’s website.

About Defence Construction Canada
Defence Construction Canada is a federal Crown corporation that provides timely, effective and efficient project delivery and full lifecycle support for infrastructure and environmental assets required for the defence of Canada.


