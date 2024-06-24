Money Management International Congratulates 2024 Financial Literacy and Education in Communities (FLEC) Award Winners

Awards recognize media professionals for their valuable contributions in helping consumers conquer debt

STAFFORD, Texas, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money Management International (MMI), one of America’s largest nonprofit credit counseling and financial wellness organizations, is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2024 Financial Literacy and Education in Communities (FLEC) Awards.

"We're so thankful for journalists and other media experts who share stories about financial wellness and empowerment in communities across the country," said Jim Triggs, President and CEO at MMI. "The MMI FLEC Awards celebrate the hard work of diverse professionals who are dedicated to helping people understand financial instability and cope with debt."

Studies have consistently shown that the stigma of debt is a major barrier to seeking financial counseling, and timely interventions with credible, supportive solutions are critical for those facing financial difficulties.

Americans currently face economic challenges like elevated interest rates, affordable housing, and student loan debt. Coverage of these issues, with context and real voices of people sharing their financial journey, can help lower the barriers of stigma and shame for millions of others striving to transform their financial futures.

Real people telling their stories of overcoming debt inspire others to take action.

MMI’s proprietary research has demonstrated that local, trusted reporting in a regional market featuring former MMI clients who have overcome their debt increases the number of people reaching out for help by as much as 10x over control markets.

"Our relationships with journalists and news organizations are vital to reaching Americans facing financial challenges," noted Thomas Nitzsche, Sr. Director of Media & Brand at MMI. "We take pride in recognizing reporters and media experts who provide practical information and analysis, helping individuals make well-informed choices regarding their finances."

The 2024 MMI FLEC Award recipients include:

National Excellence

Gray Television, Inc.

Daniela Molina, InvestigateTV

Michelle Singletary, The Washington Post

Cory Smith, The National Desk, Sinclair Broadcast Group

Erica Sandberg, Personal Finance Expert & Reporter

Local Excellence

Leah Dunn, WSB-TV Atlanta

Jesse Jones, KIRO 7 News Seattle

Alina Machado, NBC 6 South Florida

Tiffany Salameh, News4JAX Jacksonville

Jason Stoogenke, WSOC-TV Charlotte

About MMI

Money Management International (MMI) is at the forefront of changing how America overcomes financial challenges. For over 65 years, MMI has empowered individuals to achieve financial confidence through education, motivation, and informed choices. Named among the nation's best by Bankrate, ConsumerAffairs, Investopedia, Forbes, Fortune, and USA Today, MMI helps people overcome everyday and extraordinary financial challenges. Through nonprofit programs that offer expert guidance and timely solutions, MMI inspires action and fosters a life of financial wellness. Learn more at: MoneyManagement.org

About The FLEC Awards

The MMI FLEC Awards were launched in 2021 to recognize outstanding contributions in consumer finance journalism. Honorees are selected by the senior leadership team at MMI based on the breadth, depth, and quality of reporting on financial wellness issues impacting communities at the local and national levels.

Thomas Nitzsche, 404.490.2227, Thomas.Nitzsche@MoneyManagement.org

